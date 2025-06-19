Club Soda Is The Secret To Tackling Bad Odors In The Fridge

It's happened to all of us. You crack open your refrigerator, and it hits you: a smell that seems to have taken over the entire appliance. It can send you into a frenzy of opening drawers, peeking under makeshift aluminum foil lids, and searching remote corners for the malodorous source. Even if you are lucky enough to find it, the smell seems to linger. Thankfully, there are several solutions already in your fridge or pantry, like club soda and vinegar. Plus, you can prevent those smells from happening in the first place, according to Jill Koch, influencer and creator of Jill Comes Clean. Koch told Chowhound exclusively that with some simple storage tips and by staying on top of what's in your fridge, you can keep it smelling fresh.

If you've ever rushed to pour club soda over a stain on your clothes or your carpet, you probably won't be surprised to learn that it is an effective cleaning solution throughout your kitchen. When it comes to cocktails, club soda may be interchangeable with seltzer, but that's not the case when it comes to cleaning. In addition to being carbonated with carbon dioxide, club soda also contains added minerals that enhance its fizziness and create a slight taste difference. Those minerals often include sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda, another pantry staple that doubles as an effective household cleaner. So even though baking soda is Koch's first go-to cleaning method for a stinky fridge, "club soda is another great, simple, affordable option."