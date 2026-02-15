Why Aluminum Foil Sticks To Food In The Oven (And How To Fix It)

A versatile kitchen staple, aluminum foil helps achieve hassle-free cooking. But things can easily go south if it sticks to food in the oven. The good news is there's an easy fix to this common issue. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Emmy Clinton — founder of Entirely Emmy, chef, and recipe developer who uses aluminum foil nearly every day in cooking — and food science consultant Edmund McCormick to finally put an end to this matter. "While you may look at aluminum foil and think it's smooth, it actually has very small ridges that cause food to stick," Clinton explains. "Once cooled, the food becomes harder and bonds even more to the grooved foil."

McCormick gives a scientific explanation behind this predicament. "When food cooks, proteins denature and sugars caramelize, essentially bonding to those microscopic anomalies," he says. As such, food sticks not just because of the texture of the foil but also because of the chemical reaction that happens during cooking.

Clinton points out specific dishes are more prone to sticking, specifically those high in sugar or protein, as well as ingredients that are acidic or contain moisture. She gives marinated meat as a prime example, especially if you've added sugar or citrusy ingredients like you typically find in barbecue sauces. Sugar and heat results in caramelization that makes it stick to the foil. Food with generous amounts of cheese, vegetables, and even fish and eggs have a tendency to stick. Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to rid yourself of this problem, including enlisting the help of oil or parchment paper.