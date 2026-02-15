If You See Your Bartender Do This It's An Immediate Red Flag (And Illegal)
Having fun at the bar is a must, but you still want to keep a close eye on your surroundings. Beyond leaving your drink unattended, there are plenty of red flags to look out for while at a bar — from dirty glassware to premade mixes of simple and craft cocktails. But there is one practice you might see in a bar that is not just a red flag, it's actually illegal across the country. And if you see it, you should grab your stuff and head to another establishment.
Shortcuts are not always a bad thing, but if a bartender is combining bottles of alcohol, they are breaking the rules. The practice is known as "marrying" liquor bottles. It could be done to simply combine two partially used bottles to cut back on waste, but it can also be done to pass off a cheaper liquor as a more expensive, higher-quality one or to increase profits by selling watered-down drinks. The practice isn't just deceptive; it can be unhygienic and lead to cross contamination, which puts you at risk for paying a higher price for lesser-quality booze and possibly getting sick. The federal law is designed to prohibit this practice to keep patrons safe as well as to keep accurate tabs on batches of alcohol in case a recall is issued.
Signs to look for that tell you something is off
No one wants to be taken advantage of or be put at risk, so it helps to know what signs to look for that liquor bottles have been refilled, especially if you're in a bar you aren't overly familiar with. The most obvious one is actually seeing two bottles being combined into one, and if your bartender is bold enough to marry liquor bottles right in front of you, chances are other shady things are going on. Less obvious clues require a more careful eye. If the label of the bottle the bartender is pouring from shows signs of wear and tear like fading, peeling, etc., that's a sign it has possibly been reused more than once, and if you notice the taste isn't quite right or there is an unusual aftertaste, follow your instincts and stop drinking immediately.
As long as you don't make ordering mistakes that confuse your bartender, they're actually more than likely on your side. In fact, if you know the secret code, they might just save your life if you are in trouble and need a guardian angel (hint: order an angel shot). Marrying liquor bottles could simply be a case of ignorance of the law, but if you see a bartender practicing unsafe and illegal habits, it's best to find another bar or report the bar to your local liquor board so no future harm is done. If the bartender is caught marrying bottles, the establishment faces fines or may have its liquor license suspended or revoked.