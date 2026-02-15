If You See Your Bartender Do This It's An Immediate Red Flag (And Illegal)

Having fun at the bar is a must, but you still want to keep a close eye on your surroundings. Beyond leaving your drink unattended, there are plenty of red flags to look out for while at a bar — from dirty glassware to premade mixes of simple and craft cocktails. But there is one practice you might see in a bar that is not just a red flag, it's actually illegal across the country. And if you see it, you should grab your stuff and head to another establishment.

Shortcuts are not always a bad thing, but if a bartender is combining bottles of alcohol, they are breaking the rules. The practice is known as "marrying" liquor bottles. It could be done to simply combine two partially used bottles to cut back on waste, but it can also be done to pass off a cheaper liquor as a more expensive, higher-quality one or to increase profits by selling watered-down drinks. The practice isn't just deceptive; it can be unhygienic and lead to cross contamination, which puts you at risk for paying a higher price for lesser-quality booze and possibly getting sick. The federal law is designed to prohibit this practice to keep patrons safe as well as to keep accurate tabs on batches of alcohol in case a recall is issued.