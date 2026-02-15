Old Electronics Turn Into Grocery Money At Costco: Here's How It Works

There's more available at Costco than good deals on groceries. In addition to its already reasonable prices, there are numerous hacks that will save you money at Costco, including one program you might not have heard about. While you can purchase numerous electronics at Costco, you can also turn in your old electronic devices in a few simple steps to receive money for more savings on future purchases.

Costco offers gift cards for old electronics through a company called Phobio. If you'd like to trade in your old device, you can use the Phobio program to trade in old electronics for up to $2,550 toward Costco shop card credit. Once you're on the site, the first step is to select the make, model, and device specifications to determine your trade-in offer, including answering questions about the condition of your device. Then, you can either print a shipping label or request a box with a shipping label attached, pack the item, and send it. Just remember to wipe any personal data, though Phobio will also delete your information as well. The equipment will be inspected at a dedicated facility, and within three to five business days your payment is delivered via the Costco shop card for use in the warehouse or online.