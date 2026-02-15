Old Electronics Turn Into Grocery Money At Costco: Here's How It Works
There's more available at Costco than good deals on groceries. In addition to its already reasonable prices, there are numerous hacks that will save you money at Costco, including one program you might not have heard about. While you can purchase numerous electronics at Costco, you can also turn in your old electronic devices in a few simple steps to receive money for more savings on future purchases.
Costco offers gift cards for old electronics through a company called Phobio. If you'd like to trade in your old device, you can use the Phobio program to trade in old electronics for up to $2,550 toward Costco shop card credit. Once you're on the site, the first step is to select the make, model, and device specifications to determine your trade-in offer, including answering questions about the condition of your device. Then, you can either print a shipping label or request a box with a shipping label attached, pack the item, and send it. Just remember to wipe any personal data, though Phobio will also delete your information as well. The equipment will be inspected at a dedicated facility, and within three to five business days your payment is delivered via the Costco shop card for use in the warehouse or online.
Details about the Costco device trade-in program
Though there are benefits to having a Costco executive membership, or a membership at any level, you don't need to be a member to take advantage of this trade-in program. If you're interested in recycling your old device, Phobio accepts phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, desktop computers, and media players, and lists the maximum pay-out for a device in each category. Though the program initially listed only Apple products, when you click on a device category, there are options to trade in items from numerous manufacturers, including HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Microsoft.
Your old device will be repurposed, and the trade reduces the demand for minerals mined in unstable regions with war, human rights violations, or violence — minerals such as tantalum, tin, tungsten, and gold. These metals are used in everyday electronics, and repurposing your device can provide you with extra money for Costco purchases while supporting a safer supply chain.
Unfortunately, the Phobio trade-in program doesn't accept larger items, such as refrigerators or dishwashers. There are a number of things to know before recycling kitchen appliances, including the disposal of chemicals. Luckily, some retailers will offer incentive programs to repurpose larger appliances.