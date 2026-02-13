Make Tender Meatloaf In Half The Time With This Simple Switch

Are you someone who regularly craves homemade dinners but doesn't often make them due to daily time constraints? There's no doubt certain meals like whole roasted chicken and traditional meatloaf often require an extended amount of cooking time in your oven. However, if you happen to love meatloaf, you can actually cook this nostalgic dish much faster with an air fryer.

More specifically, a standard meatloaf made with 2 pounds of ground beef takes anywhere between 40 and 80 minutes to bake in an oven. However, with an air fryer, excluding prep time, you can have a fully cooked meatloaf in as little as 20 minutes. Unlike conventional ovens, air fryers cook food through the fast-moving circulation of hot air. Not only does this process create crispier foods but an air fryer's high-powered fan can also make meals and snacks in a shorter amount of time.

Especially if you cook your next meatloaf at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your air fryer will not only bring the internal temperature of your meatloaf to the ideal 160 degrees in a snap, but also give the outer edges of this meaty delight a more caramelized taste and texture while keeping the interior nice and tender. Though, if your overarching goal is to prepare this wholesome meal in less time, there are many more unexpected ways an air fryer can work in your favor.