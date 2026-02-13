Make Tender Meatloaf In Half The Time With This Simple Switch
Are you someone who regularly craves homemade dinners but doesn't often make them due to daily time constraints? There's no doubt certain meals like whole roasted chicken and traditional meatloaf often require an extended amount of cooking time in your oven. However, if you happen to love meatloaf, you can actually cook this nostalgic dish much faster with an air fryer.
More specifically, a standard meatloaf made with 2 pounds of ground beef takes anywhere between 40 and 80 minutes to bake in an oven. However, with an air fryer, excluding prep time, you can have a fully cooked meatloaf in as little as 20 minutes. Unlike conventional ovens, air fryers cook food through the fast-moving circulation of hot air. Not only does this process create crispier foods but an air fryer's high-powered fan can also make meals and snacks in a shorter amount of time.
Especially if you cook your next meatloaf at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your air fryer will not only bring the internal temperature of your meatloaf to the ideal 160 degrees in a snap, but also give the outer edges of this meaty delight a more caramelized taste and texture while keeping the interior nice and tender. Though, if your overarching goal is to prepare this wholesome meal in less time, there are many more unexpected ways an air fryer can work in your favor.
How to successfully prepare a delicious meatloaf in less time using your air fryer
Next to quicker cook times, there are other air fryer hacks to consider, especially when you're making a multi-ingredient recipe like meatloaf. For starters, an air fryer takes little to no time to preheat. Just make sure to set your desired cooking temperature a few minutes before adding your meatloaf to the fryer basket. Additionally, if you want to minimize the cooking time of this classic meal as much as possible, instead of forming one large meatloaf, make two loaves or smaller individual meatloaves. Just make sure not to overcrowd your air fryer basket as this can lead to uneven cooking. Whether you're making one or more meatloaves, line your fryer basket with parchment paper or fitted liners like the BYKITCHEN Air Fryer Sheets from Amazon makes cleanup a breeze.
Coupled with these extra tips, now that you know how to make a classic tender meatloaf in less time using your air fryer, feel free to implement a few secret weapon meatloaf tricks for a tastier end result. Exercise more effort into prepping your meatloaf by adding some cheese or bacon to the mix. Add cubes of cheddar or Colby Jack to the center of your meatloaf for a stuffed, cheesy variation or wrap your meatloaf in bacon for an extra satisfying topping. Thanks to your air fryer's circulation system, the bacon will turn perfectly crispy in no time.