The Simple Diner Trick That Makes Cooking Sausage Links 10x Easier (Works For Hot Dogs Too)

Few things are worse than hosting a party, having nearly everything ready, then throwing some sausages, bratwursts, or hot dogs on the grill at the last minute only to have them burn or burst. It's enough to make a grown man behind the grill cry tears of shame. More seasoned cooks know this danger. And while some might just cook the links at a lower temperature — so as not to overcook or burst them — others have one simple trick that avoids this problem altogether.

You might have seen this technique at diners or breakfast restaurants like IHOP and Waffle House, at food trucks who have flattop grills, or even at chains like Five Guys. The trick is to slice the sausage or dog down the middle lengthwise, about ⅔ depth without cutting through it completely. This butterfly technique in effect creates a "hinge" on the sausage that allows you to flatten it in your pan.

Place it in the pan flat-side down, and the result is a sausage or hot dog with a crispy, caramelized surface. You can then flip the dog to crisp up both sides. With this process, it's easy to make a delicious link without worrying about it bursting on the outside. Still, though, keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn.