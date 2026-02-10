The Simple Diner Trick That Makes Cooking Sausage Links 10x Easier (Works For Hot Dogs Too)
Few things are worse than hosting a party, having nearly everything ready, then throwing some sausages, bratwursts, or hot dogs on the grill at the last minute only to have them burn or burst. It's enough to make a grown man behind the grill cry tears of shame. More seasoned cooks know this danger. And while some might just cook the links at a lower temperature — so as not to overcook or burst them — others have one simple trick that avoids this problem altogether.
You might have seen this technique at diners or breakfast restaurants like IHOP and Waffle House, at food trucks who have flattop grills, or even at chains like Five Guys. The trick is to slice the sausage or dog down the middle lengthwise, about ⅔ depth without cutting through it completely. This butterfly technique in effect creates a "hinge" on the sausage that allows you to flatten it in your pan.
Place it in the pan flat-side down, and the result is a sausage or hot dog with a crispy, caramelized surface. You can then flip the dog to crisp up both sides. With this process, it's easy to make a delicious link without worrying about it bursting on the outside. Still, though, keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn.
Try the slice and sear technique for yourself, or even at restaurant chains
For even better results, add a little butter to the pan or flat top before placing it sliced-side down, and pan fry. You'll end up with a buttery and crispy sausage that may rival any sausage you've ever made. If the sausage doesn't comply and won't seem to stay flat on the pan, you can always add weight to the top of it — such as another smaller pan — to make sure it crisps up evenly.
Not so sure about this technique? Go try sausage made this way out in the wild before doing it yourself. As mentioned, IHOP uses this technique on its breakfast smoked sausage links. Some Waffle House locations have chicken sausage that's sliced down the middle and seared. You can also try it at Five Guys (prepare to pay nearly $8 for a hot dog). When Shake Shack offered hot dogs for limited period, the restaurant also sliced and seared dogs before serving.
Thanks to these inventive restaurants, we now have a different way to cook a simple sausage link or hot dog without worrying about disastrous results. Consider toasting the bun to add a little crispiness, adding toppings of your choice — we love the Chicago dog style – and rest easy knowing your backyard barbecue has gone off without a hitch.