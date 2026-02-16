The Old-School Atlanta Seafood Restaurant Remembered For Its Fried Catfish
Favorite foods often bring back fond memories and may even make you nostalgic for the past. Restaurants can have this effect, too. For those who live in Atlanta, there's a particular group of eateries that is longingly remembered for its fried catfish.
Rio Vista, a regional restaurant chain with locations in the Atlanta area, was famous for its fried catfish and hush puppies, as well as its well-regarded fried chicken. After decades in business, the last Rio Vista location, in Jackson, Georgia, closed about 15 years ago, but people still talk about the restaurant on social media. One user commented, "Growing up with my family in Atlanta, we used to go to Rio Vista all the time for fried catfish on Friday nights!" Some former diners lament they can't find a replacement that serves catfish as good as they remember eating there. "[I] moved to Kentucky and have never found a good catfish place like Rio Vista," a former customer wrote.
Fried catfish is a soul food staple, and in the Southern U.S., it's often part of social and family gatherings. The freshwater fish is typically served with hush puppies, which are also an essential part of a Southern fish fry. Rio Vista is no more, but there's still plenty of catfish to be had in Atlanta.
How to find the best catfish in Atlanta
You might not be able to bring back the exact taste of the catfish served at Rio Vista, but Atlanta is still home to a vibrant culinary scene. If you're looking for another restaurant that has a reputation for making high-quality fried catfish and other Southern classics, consider visiting some other soul food restaurants in Atlanta that are still open.
Located in Tucker, Georgia, the Magnolia Cafeteria is known for authentic classic comfort food like fried chicken and catfish served in a cafeteria-style setting. Another Atlanta favorite is the Busy Bee Café, which has won multiple distinctions, including a James Beard Award. The restaurant serves amazing fried catfish among other soul food staples in an historic setting and was once a hangout for civil rights leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
When exploring Atlanta for fried catfish, be aware of red flags to look for at a fish restaurant. Choose restaurants that serve fresh fish that is caught daily and doesn't smell fishy. The restaurant staff should be knowledgeable about all the seafood on the menu, which is preferably seasonal and sustainable. Check local media outlets for listings of the best restaurants to make fried catfish the star of your adventure. If you were a fan of Rio Vista, you may discover you're able to create new memories.