The Old-School Atlanta Seafood Restaurant Remembered For Its Fried Catfish

Favorite foods often bring back fond memories and may even make you nostalgic for the past. Restaurants can have this effect, too. For those who live in Atlanta, there's a particular group of eateries that is longingly remembered for its fried catfish.

Rio Vista, a regional restaurant chain with locations in the Atlanta area, was famous for its fried catfish and hush puppies, as well as its well-regarded fried chicken. After decades in business, the last Rio Vista location, in Jackson, Georgia, closed about 15 years ago, but people still talk about the restaurant on social media. One user commented, "Growing up with my family in Atlanta, we used to go to Rio Vista all the time for fried catfish on Friday nights!" Some former diners lament they can't find a replacement that serves catfish as good as they remember eating there. "[I] moved to Kentucky and have never found a good catfish place like Rio Vista," a former customer wrote.

Fried catfish is a soul food staple, and in the Southern U.S., it's often part of social and family gatherings. The freshwater fish is typically served with hush puppies, which are also an essential part of a Southern fish fry. Rio Vista is no more, but there's still plenty of catfish to be had in Atlanta.