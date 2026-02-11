Melt Extra Flavor Into Pot Roast Using This Rich Japanese Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

​​Pot roast can look different depending on the household, and while you might already have a tried-and-tested recipe that has been passed down through several generations, that doesn't mean you can't take it up a notch. Try giving it an extra flavor boost and a Japanese touch with a surprising ingredient that belongs in your pot roast: Japanese curry seasoning, which is often used in a variety of dishes, including curries as well as rice and noodle-based dishes. It's the backbone of home-cooked meals in many Japanese households, and it usually comes as ready-made roux cubes. It typically tastes warm and rustic — with apparent notes of cardamom, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and even red chili — though it can also lean toward the sweeter spectrum. Adding Japanese curry seasoning can boost the comforting element of your pot roast, while giving it more depth.

Even though adding it to pot roast sounds like an extra step, you don't really have to do much aside from the usual. Just add the rich curry mix, making sure to let it melt in your pot roast's broth before you toss in the meat and vegetables, and wait for the magic to happen. It's the same pot roast you know and love, but with just a little more pizzazz. And who knows, it might just become a new regular staple in your home.