Melt Extra Flavor Into Pot Roast Using This Rich Japanese Seasoning
Pot roast can look different depending on the household, and while you might already have a tried-and-tested recipe that has been passed down through several generations, that doesn't mean you can't take it up a notch. Try giving it an extra flavor boost and a Japanese touch with a surprising ingredient that belongs in your pot roast: Japanese curry seasoning, which is often used in a variety of dishes, including curries as well as rice and noodle-based dishes. It's the backbone of home-cooked meals in many Japanese households, and it usually comes as ready-made roux cubes. It typically tastes warm and rustic — with apparent notes of cardamom, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and even red chili — though it can also lean toward the sweeter spectrum. Adding Japanese curry seasoning can boost the comforting element of your pot roast, while giving it more depth.
Even though adding it to pot roast sounds like an extra step, you don't really have to do much aside from the usual. Just add the rich curry mix, making sure to let it melt in your pot roast's broth before you toss in the meat and vegetables, and wait for the magic to happen. It's the same pot roast you know and love, but with just a little more pizzazz. And who knows, it might just become a new regular staple in your home.
Give your pot roast a curry makeover
There are a lot of Japanese curry seasonings on the market, where you'd usually see brands offering three flavor levels: mild, medium hot, and hot. House Foods Vermont Curry is one of the most popular choices there is, seamlessly blending with the full-bodied flavor of pot roast, but it's quite sweet compared to other popular options. For a thick roux that gives a more harmonious touch, S&B Torokeru Japanese Curry Mix provides a pleasant middle ground.
If you're ready to increase your spice tolerance by trying out one of the spiciest ones you can find, Java Curry delivers the kick that tastes like a challenge, adding a unique twist to your dish. While spicy pot roast is not widely popular, there's Mississippi pot roast, the Southern spin to the comfort food, that's made with pepperoncini peppers and is known for its gentle sharpness, so it's not a completely foreign concept.
Beyond the world of roux, you can also utilize curry powder — like the S&B Curry Powder Oriental — for something more neutral and balanced. So, depending on what you're looking for, you might even want to experiment with different kinds of Japanese curry seasoning to get the punch that you want. But one thing's for sure: this is all the more reason to make pot roast for dinner.