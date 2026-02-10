How Cotton Candy Became A Big Deal In Japan

Cotton candy is a treat that was once affectionately called fairy floss and might as well be an official marker of nostalgia and child-like joy. Of all the foods to have made an impression in Japan, a country renowned for its umami-rich cuisines like sushi or healthy matcha, sweet-toothed snackers have also kept candy floss in demand. And it mostly comes down to cotton candy sticks that fuse cultures and memories.

Cotton candy rose to popularity during the late 1800s and early 1900s in Japan. It was closely linked to the modernization of the country as the spun candy floss took off. Though cotton candy didn't originate in Japan, the country quickly made it its own, blending the foreign treat with local culture and culinary flair. The country is a haven for sweets-lovers with plenty of unique candies everyone should try at least once. Cotton candy is enjoyed by those of all ages and revered for its nostalgia and experimental nature. In some parts of Japan, cotton candy is a fusion of both modern tastes and traditional flavors, and the sweet treat is enjoyed alongside national classics like yakitori and takoyaki.

Commercially, Japanese candy floss — known as Wataame (or watagashi) — is found widely in stores around the country. It is an affordable snack costing 10 to 100 Yen (less than a dollar in U.S. currency) per serving for ready-made packets that can be torn apart to expose their fluffiness. It is also sold in specialised cotton candy stores and pop-up markets.