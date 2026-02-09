Stop Using Dishwasher Tablets To Clean Your Air Fryer: Here's The Right Way To Do It

Air fryers are great for preparing quick and easy dinners, but cleaning them is a completely different story. There's the main unit, which needs extra care since it houses the heating element. And then there's the basket, tray, and pan — all removable parts that need to be taken out and washed one by one. With so many parts to clean, it's no surprise people are searching for shortcuts, such as this viral TikTok trend, which suggests using dishwasher tablets.

This air fryer basket cleaning hack couldn't be easier. It apparently saves you a lot of scrubbing time because all you have to do is put a tablet inside the basket and then pour boiling water over it. After about half an hour, all that's left is to empty it into the sink and rinse it thoroughly. It sounds ideal, except for one major drawback: Dishwasher tablets have abrasive cleaning chemicals that damage the air fryer's non-stick coating.

So rather than looking for quick fixes that can damage your appliance, there's a real solution that is particularly effective. Use a mix of warm water and dish soap. Feel free to throw in some baking soda, in case the grease is particularly stubborn. Then pour the mixture into the basket and let it work. You'd be amazed at how a quick 10-minute soak is more than enough to loosen the stuck-on food residue without damaging the non-stick coating.