The '70s Supermarket Chain That Started As A Chicago Produce Stand
The Windy City may be known for the best Chicago deep-dish pizzas, but Pete's Market also got its start there. In fact, this supermarket originally began as a 1,000-square-foot produce stand founded by Greek immigrant brothers. Fast-forward to today, and that little South Side stand has expanded to become a family-owned grocery chain with locations in the double digits.
It all started in 1974, when Jimmy Dremonas and one of his brothers joined forces to start the original stand, which was named after their father — Pete's. Jimmy Dremonas, who was the driving force behind Pete's Produce, was only 16 years old at the time. The stand was built upon principles of working with local providers, stocking high-quality produce, and maintaining affordability. Pete's Produce was community-focused, and opened smaller stores in Black and Latino neighborhoods, catering to those locals' specific needs.
These values took the brothers far. Eventually, they were able to save up for a storefront located on 87th and Stony Island that was five times the original store's size at 5,000 square feet. After Pete's Produce gained popularity, Jimmy Dremonas split off in 1994 and started working on a new concept. The best produce would remain the core focus, but he wanted to build a complete grocery shopping experience. This new venture turned into the grocery chain Chicagoans frequent and love today, Pete's Market.
Pete's Market is still committed to local shoppers
Pete's Market is a neighborhood market at its core. Each location works to stock multicultural products that will most likely appeal to the guests from that specific area. For example, within one store's produce offerings, you might find jicama, tomatillos, and fresh serrano and poblano peppers, all of which feature prominently in that community's Latin American cuisine. Depending on where you are, you may also find polenta from Italy or ponzu sauce from Japan.
Jimmy Dremonas has worked to ensure that guests are a priority, and stocking shelves to align with different cultures' cuisine is one way the company has adjusted to maintain that goal over the years. As customer needs have changed, the company continues its effort to work closely with local farmers to provide non-GMO products and organic options to meet that demand. Many stores even feature a delicatessen, which leans into the "grocerant" supermarket trend of offering hot, ready-to-eat meals.
In September 2025, Pete's Market opened its 20th storefront in Tinley Park, with additional plans for three future locations. Shoppers can expect a second Oak Park location, as well as New Lenox and Palos Heights storefronts. The continuous expansion seems to be the result of aisle offerings that appeal to locals. The company's goal is to effectively serve neighborhood customers and become a facet of each new community, meaning every store is unique rather than cookie-cutter. And it seems to be working.