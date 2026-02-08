The '70s Supermarket Chain That Started As A Chicago Produce Stand

The Windy City may be known for the best Chicago deep-dish pizzas, but Pete's Market also got its start there. In fact, this supermarket originally began as a 1,000-square-foot produce stand founded by Greek immigrant brothers. Fast-forward to today, and that little South Side stand has expanded to become a family-owned grocery chain with locations in the double digits.

It all started in 1974, when Jimmy Dremonas and one of his brothers joined forces to start the original stand, which was named after their father — Pete's. Jimmy Dremonas, who was the driving force behind Pete's Produce, was only 16 years old at the time. The stand was built upon principles of working with local providers, stocking high-quality produce, and maintaining affordability. Pete's Produce was community-focused, and opened smaller stores in Black and Latino neighborhoods, catering to those locals' specific needs.

These values took the brothers far. Eventually, they were able to save up for a storefront located on 87th and Stony Island that was five times the original store's size at 5,000 square feet. After Pete's Produce gained popularity, Jimmy Dremonas split off in 1994 and started working on a new concept. The best produce would remain the core focus, but he wanted to build a complete grocery shopping experience. This new venture turned into the grocery chain Chicagoans frequent and love today, Pete's Market.