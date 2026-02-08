The $15 Mini Walmart Appliance Every Popcorn Lover Must Have
Popcorn is one of those snacks that's so deeply rooted in America's cultural zeitgeist that it's basically an afterthought. It's the definitive movie theater snack — almost everyone loves it for its versatility and how simple it is to make. Under the right supervision, even children can make popcorn from start to finish in just a few minutes, either by popping a premade bag into the microwave or by reviving the old-school method of making popcorn on the stove.
However, some people are turning to popcorn alternatives, such as the $15 MyMini Hot Air Electric Popcorn Popper from Walmart. Traditional methods of making popcorn sometimes have their drawbacks, namely the dual risk of burnt and unpopped kernels. Burnt kernels ruin the flavor of your bowl, while unpopped ones can hurt your teeth. Plus, microwave popcorn can be a fire hazard due to its flammable packaging.
There are two things that set the MyMini apart from other electric models: It has a built-in bowl that keeps the kernels contained as they pop, and solely uses hot air for popping, eliminating the need for added butter or oil. The enclosed system is also designed to be better at popping more kernels than other methods. This efficient little gadget can pop up to 8 cups of popcorn at a time, and it comes in a cute white and butter-yellow color combination.
Pros and cons of the MyMini for regular use
Aside from the built-in bowl — which doubles as a cap while the popper does its work — and the oil-free cooking method, the MyMini offers many advantages. It has a reasonable price compared to similar models, and it benefits from a compact, portable design. With a tall, narrow shape similar to a rocket ship, it stows easily in your cupboards when not in use, and is low-profile enough to complement dorm rooms and studio apartments.
It's worth noting that the MyMini isn't wireless and rechargeable, so it must be plugged into an outlet to work. That means if you plan to take it camping, it's best to stay in a cabin, or leave it at home and pop your corn over a campfire, instead. Another somewhat surprising disadvantage is the built-in bowl. Though convenient, it's tall and narrow, which makes it difficult to toss your popcorn in various seasonings or douse it evenly in butter. Unless you're a big fan of plain ol' popcorn, it's best to transfer it to a wider, shallower bowl.
The MyMini also isn't the best for feeding a crowd, as it's only capable of making 8 cups at a time. Other models, such as the Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker and Cuisinart EasyPop, make 16 and 15 cups, respectively (but at nearly double the price). The MyMini's smaller serving size is great for little ones sharing a bowl, or an intimate movie night, but may not be helpful for larger parties.