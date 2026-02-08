The $15 Mini Walmart Appliance Every Popcorn Lover Must Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popcorn is one of those snacks that's so deeply rooted in America's cultural zeitgeist that it's basically an afterthought. It's the definitive movie theater snack — almost everyone loves it for its versatility and how simple it is to make. Under the right supervision, even children can make popcorn from start to finish in just a few minutes, either by popping a premade bag into the microwave or by reviving the old-school method of making popcorn on the stove.

However, some people are turning to popcorn alternatives, such as the $15 MyMini Hot Air Electric Popcorn Popper from Walmart. Traditional methods of making popcorn sometimes have their drawbacks, namely the dual risk of burnt and unpopped kernels. Burnt kernels ruin the flavor of your bowl, while unpopped ones can hurt your teeth. Plus, microwave popcorn can be a fire hazard due to its flammable packaging.

There are two things that set the MyMini apart from other electric models: It has a built-in bowl that keeps the kernels contained as they pop, and solely uses hot air for popping, eliminating the need for added butter or oil. The enclosed system is also designed to be better at popping more kernels than other methods. This efficient little gadget can pop up to 8 cups of popcorn at a time, and it comes in a cute white and butter-yellow color combination.