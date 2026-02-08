How To Turn Cabbage Into Easy Dumpling Wrappers

Relegated to the shadows for decades as a banal, tasteless, uninteresting vegetable, cabbage is currently having a comeback — one that's well-deserved. Though sometimes associated with bland, boring dishes, cabbage has literally hundreds of uses that are not only packed with flavor, they're also incredibly nutritious. Cabbage itself is chock full of potassium, fiber, folate, and vitamins C and K, and it's frequently paired with hearty ingredients like ground pork and white rice to create a delicious, filling, well-rounded meal.

In fact, cabbage is almost as popular as dough when it comes to savory stuffed dishes. The aforementioned combination is one of the most popular, with the term "pigs in a blanket" referring to pork and rice stuffed cabbage rolls in certain regions, rather than the slightly more familiar mini hot dogs in fried dough. They're also pretty easy to make, with the most cumbersome part being softening the cabbage leaves just enough to wrap them into neat little pan-friable packages.

The usual method is to steam them until soft and tender, but this can be tricky, as too much steaming can cause them to split, while not enough can leave them too brittle. Freezing them, on the other hand, makes them perfectly pliable and easy to wrap around whatever suits your fancy. Simply chuck the whole head into your freezer until frozen solid, peel off as many leaves as you need, stuff them with the filling of your choice, and fry until golden and hot all the way through.