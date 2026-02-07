Dolly Parton's Frozen Meals And Marie Callender's Are Owned By The Same Brand. Do You Know Which One?

Frozen food isn't what it used to be. If you're old enough, you remember those ubiquitous Salisbury steak TV dinners from Swanson, along with other meals featuring proteins and vegetables of questionable origin. These days, as inflation continues to factor into the economy, many consumers are turning to more affordable frozen meals that last longer — and frozen meal brands are responding with better options. It's not just salisbury steak and liquified mashed potatoes anymore.

Conagra Brands is one such conglomerate that provides more frozen food options to consumers. With over 100 food brands in its portfolio, Conagra owns quite a few frozen food labels — one of which is Dolly Parton's frozen meal brand that launched in May 2025. Conagra is the same company that owns Marie Callender's, too. Its portfolio also includes Banquet, Kid Cuisine, Blake's, and Hungry Man among others. Since partnering with Parton, Conagra has had the opportunity to reach the Queen of Country's massive audience with her southern comfort food favorites. Her frozen meals with Conagra include shrimp and grits, country fried steak and mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings, and a well-reviewed beef pot roast.

In an interview with People, Parton said, "If you love good, hearty food, especially Southern food, I think you're going to love it." On the portion sizes, she joked that "These are single-serve, but there's plenty of it. If you're not a hog, it would serve two, but I'm a hog, so..."