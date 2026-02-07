Does Cracker Barrel Use Frozen Steak?

As soon as you walk into a Cracker Barrel, you're hit with a sense of old-school nostalgia as you waltz through the country store, checking out hidden gems while you make your way to the host stand. Even just the name of the restaurant evokes that sense of nostalgia, causing you to expect a home-cooked-style meal; however, some people on social media are speculating that the chain uses frozen items — and, in particular, frozen steaks. Cracker Barrel offers three different steak options, including a hamburger steak, a 10-ounce New York strip steak, and country fried steak. The restaurant doesn't address whether steaks are frozen on its website, so it's tough to tell whether you're getting fresh or frozen beef when you order a Cracker Barrel steak.

Social media users who claimed to be employees of Cracker Barrel have chimed in on the debate, stating the restaurant's country fried steak has always been frozen, though it's tough to verify whether they are genuinely former employees and whether they're telling the truth. The country fried steak earned a spot on Chowhound's list of items to avoid ordering at Cracker Barrel, but that had more to do with the gravy than whether it was prepared from frozen. It's normal for many restaurants to move foods directly from the freezer to the fryer for a few different reasons, and for entrées like country fried steak, it can even be helpful to freeze prior to frying.