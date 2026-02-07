I Got A Steam Oven And It Changed My Cooking Game Forever

Steam ovens are particularly brilliant when it comes to baking and are a major secret behind why the bread you get in bakeries and restaurants is so good. A little more humidity than you find in a standard oven and the consistent heat you get from a little steam makes for a better rise, a crispier crust (which is also improved by the Maillard reaction), and a lighter, more open crumb. All this to say, a humid oven makes for better bread.

It's all down to science. The moist heat delays the formation of crust on the outside of bread, which lets the dough fully rise before it sets, reducing the risk of underbaked, dense bread. When the crust does finally set, a glossier, caramelized finish is achieved thanks to a process called starch gelatinization, which sees the outside of the bread absorb steam as it grows before bursting.

The ability to control the humidity of the oven mid-bake is also extremely useful here, especially when making bread. I like to start things off at a relatively high humidity, using a combination of steam and convection heat, to let my loaf really puff up. Once it's set, I reduce the humidity to help the crust firm up. If steaming bread is good enough for Paul Hollywood, it's good enough for you.