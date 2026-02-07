Use This Trader Joe's Mexican-Inspired Frozen Meal For Effortless Taco Filling
While the sneaky reason most of us spend so much money at Trader Joe's is in many ways due to the store's welcoming environment, the grocer's ample assortment of convenient, private-label food products certainly makes food shopping more enjoyable. Though, next to purchasing the best Trader Joe's snacks for any craving, like the brand's mini everything bagel sandwich crackers or sour jelly beans, you may want to take your pick from Trader Joe's large assortment of frozen, ready-made meals. Speaking of which, the popular food store recently debuted a beef and queso dish that can serve as either a one-bowl meal or a fully-prepared taco filling.
The new Trader Joe's Beef & Queso Bowl is an all-in-one entree loaded with Spanish-style rice, ground beef, green chili peppers, and jalapeños, topped with shredded white cheddar cheese and a creamy cheese sauce. Fortunately, even though this single-serve, Mexican-inspired bowl costs $4.99, you can easily spread this savory mixture amongst two or three taco shells or soft tortillas to make a heartier meal or shareable snack.
Sure enough, when heated and mixed together, the shredded cheese and queso sauce bind together the rice, beef, and vegetables into a warm, homogenous mixture that serves as a hearty makeshift taco filling. Better yet, using the dish for tacos cuts down on meal prep, giving you more time to select and prepare a wide range of tasty toppings.
There's more than one way to make delicious tacos with Trader Joe's Beef & Queso Bowl
When it comes to stretching this Trader Joe's meal into a few drool-worthy tacos, use a variety of warm and fresh-tasting extras. For starters, if you're looking to add more protein to the base of this meal, add some additional cooked ground beef mixed with taco seasoning. You can also incorporate some canned black or pinto beans. Or, to give this bowl some creamy, high-protein appeal, stir in a spoonful of cottage cheese upon heating. Whichever way you decide to bulk up this cheesy dish, make sure to adjust the seasonings accordingly. You can always add in some extra chili powder, cumin, or smoked paprika for additional flavor.
Once you heat and adjust Trader Joe's Beef & Queso Bowl to your liking, add even scoops of the combined mixture to soft tortillas or crunchy taco shells. From here, transform these simple tacos into a satisfying, well-rounded meal by using a variety of toppings such as extra shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Better yet, if you're not in the mood to make your own five-ingredient pico de gallo, use a variety of Trader Joe's extras to make your next taco night a breeze. For example, use TJ's pre-made Mango Pineapple Pico De Gallo Salsa or, for some extra crunch, use a few spoonfuls of fully prepared Trader Joe's Elote Chopped Salad Kit. Lastly, use TJ's Sriracha Sauce for an extra spicy finishing touch.