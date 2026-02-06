Why Fans Are Raving About Dolly Parton's Branded Store-Bought Pot Roast
There's an ancient Greek myth about Midas, the king who had the power — given to him by the God Dionysus — to literally turn everything he touched into gold. In the modern day, country music singer Dolly Parton might, figuratively speaking, have that same power. The Queen of Country is almost universally beloved, and it seems everything she does is an overwhelming success. Whether it's her music and acting career, her philanthropic efforts, or her widely popular theme park, Dollywood, Parton just knows what it takes to be successful
With so much business success, why wouldn't she turn her attention toward food — more specifically, frozen dinners? That's exactly what she did when she launched a frozen meal line in May 2025. And according to reviews, the best of the bunch might very well be the beef pot roast meal that contains vegetables (carrots, potatoes, celery) in a Southern-style gravy. Frozen meals don't have the best reputation, thanks to brands like Hungry Man which are a textural nightmare, but Parton seems to be flipping the script with her offerings.
Overall, Redditors seem impressed with the pot roast dinner, noting that its "one of the better beef meals I've found" and giving it the universal high praise that "it actually looks like the picture." A lot of positive feedback centers on the beef, which "tastes fresh and is surprisingly tender" per one Redditor, as well as the gravy. While customers also like the vegetables, the only criticism they have is that the dish is too vegetable forward and could use more beef.
Dolly's pot roast receives high ratings across the board
Outside of Redditors, both professional reviewers and YouTube influencers also give high praise to Dolly Parton's frozen pot roast. The Gorilla Pack, which has over 200,000 subscribers, called the meal fire, said that it tasted homemade, and gave it a 9.5 out of 10 — deeming it the best of the four Dolly Parton frozen meals that were tasted. The consensus was that the beef was thick and tender, and the potatoes (Parton's favorite food) and gravy were full of flavor.
Reviews say that the gravy has an element of sweetness and a nice consistency, the potatoes and carrots are tender, as is the beef (though some note that it can feel a bit chewy). Across the board, a lot of grocery stores that sell Parton's frozen meals receive positive reviews on the pot roast. The dinner — which typically costs around $4 at most stores — has a 3.9-star rating at Target, a 4.2-star rating at Walmart, a 4.16-star rating at Kroger, and a 4.2-star out of 5 rating on Parton's website at the time of writing.
Outside of pot roast, the Queen of Country also makes frozen desserts, boxed dessert mixes (the boxed brownie mix even came fifth in our ranking), frozen macaroni and cheese, and three other frozen dinners: shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, and country fried steak with mashed potatoes and green beans — all of which receive average to good reviews. But if you're looking for a wholesome hearty meal that tastes just like Parton made it herself (did she?), look no further than the beef pot roast with vegetables and that delicious Southern-style gravy.