13 Toppings To Try On Your Next Steak For A Flavor Blast
Steak, when cooked to perfection, needs no accompaniment. That's the beauty of beef: It's naturally full of flavor. Served grilled, with accompanying veggies or a nice serving of mashed potatoes, it's absolutely delicious. But why stop at delicious? While you can, and should, enjoy steak on its own, sometimes life is better when you give it a little something extra on top.
Whether you're adding a bit of butter or a super-creamy pan sauce, there are plenty of ways to give your beef a much needed twist. Below, we've gathered 13 of the most drool-worthy toppings to consider for your next steak dinner. From fresh veggies and crab cakes to eggs cooked to a jammy center and compound butters, this list has an accompaniment for every mood.
Caviar
This super salty, burst-in-your-mouth fish roe is the perfect touch to top off any steak, bringing complexity and savory goodness to the already rich dish. Pair with a sour cream-and-mushroom sauce for even more layers of flavor, or simply top with a dollop of the best caviar you have on hand and serve as is. This is surf and turf of a different stripe.
Chimichurri
Chimichurri is bright, acidic, green, and the ultimate definition of piquant. The combination of chopped parsley, olive oil, vinegar, peppers, and garlic makes for a killer steak topping. Not only is it great for complementing the char of grilled meats, it also cuts through the richness of a good steak. You've probably seen chimichurri served on thin slices of steak, but it would do just as well on heartier selections, such as ribeyes.
Blue cheese
Blue cheese is already a tangy, complex burger topping staple. Why not add it to steak? For added depth, wrap your steak in bacon, or top your blue cheese with bacon bits, for a bit of smokiness to complement the tang of your cheese. You can also incorporate your blue cheese into a cream sauce for a more luxurious feel.
Compound butter
Compound butter (butter infused with herbs, spices, or other flavorings) is a steakhouse classic. Butter already adds flavor and richness to steak; adding in other flavors, such as garlic, basil, and green onion, can further enhance the depth of flavor. If you're not sure where to start, there are a few great tips you can follow when thinking up a recipe for your steak's compound butter. Go ahead — give it a go!
Caramelized onions
Sweet, jammy, and incredibly delicious — caramelized onions are just the thing to add to most anything, but especially as a steak topper. From burgers and paninis to pizza and pasta, these soft scoops of browned onions are dynamic, but also distinctive in taste. The sweetness contrasts well with the meaty, umami flavor of steak, and the nutty, toasty caramelized elements play into the similarly toasty taste of a well-seared steak. Pair your onions with blue cheese for a punch, or melt Parmesan or mozzarella on top for a French onion soup twist. Seriously, you might not ever be able to have your steak sans caramelized onions ever again.
Eggs
We know, eggs on steak is nothing new, but it's a staple for a reason. A nice, jammy egg adds a savory flavor with a similar richness as butter and cheese. Plus, it's a perfect jumping off point for more intricate pairings: fried or poached, you can top with hollandaise for a truly decadent steak; you can pair your eggs with béarnaise and asparagus for a more sophisticated and retro meal; or you can add in a bacon wrap for a breakfast theme.
Crab cake
Anyone familiar with the joys of Oscar-style steak should want to make it even better by turning the crab into crab cakes. The buttery, slightly sweet, delicious taste of crab cake pairs perfectly with the deep, meaty taste of beef. Plus, this pairing is a great take on the surf and turf concept without the bother of cracking shells and scooping or sucking out succulent crab meat. To make it a true Oscar-style steak, pair with hollandaise and asparagus. You may never eat steak sans crab cake ever again.
Shrimp scampi
Speaking of surf and turf, shrimp also makes for a fantastic steak topper. Yes, you can simply add grilled shrimp to your steak for something quick and tasty, but why not make it a scampi? Topping your beef with buttery, lemony, wine-cooked shrimp is just the way to up the richness and give this dish an even more luxurious feel. The garlicky butter sauce pairs well with both proteins without overwhelming your steak, which should absolutely be the star of the show.
Red wine reduction
Red wine and steak are no strangers. The deep, tannic taste of wine goes perfectly with beef. By topping your steak with a red wine reduction, you can meld wine with steak into one delicious dish. Plus, it's a great way to enjoy the taste of wine without the risk of a hangover. To make a simple wine reduction, saute onions, then add wine and beef stock, reduce, and finish off with butter. For a more complex flavor, add rosemary.
Pesto
Perhaps best known for its application on pastas and flatbreads, pesto is a dynamic, delicious sauce that works well on just about everything — steak included. Usually made from a combination of basil, olive oil, pine nuts, and Parmesan, pesto has a savory, fresh taste that can perk up almost any cut of steak, though this topping works particularly well on thin cuts of steak. You can also serve steak and pesto with grilled summer corn and a glass of white wine for a surprisingly refreshing twist on the usually rich protein.
Pickled veggies
Speaking of fresh, veggies make a great addition to any steak dinner, both as a side and piled right on top. This is especially true when said veggies have been given a quick and easy pickling. Pickled veggies, such as onions and carrots, make a great, refreshing accompaniment, especially when paired with other toppings, such as pesto or chimichurri. You can also add it to more savory toppings, such as eggs or caviar, to cut through the intense, rich tastes when those toppings combine with steak.
Mushrooms
Has there ever been a pairing so beloved as steak and mushrooms? The combination of complex, umami-rich flavors is iconic, so why not add some mushrooms to your next steak? Of course, you shouldn't just plop raw mushrooms on top; try sauteing some in a red wine reduction, or make a pan sauce with mushrooms and your steak drippings to serve atop your steak. Any way you slice it, this pairing is absolutely delicious.
Peppercorns
We aren't advocating for anyone to add uncooked peppercorns to their cooked steak. That would be overwhelming to say the least, and not in a good way. What we speak of is the au poivre portion of steak au poivre: a creamy peppercorn pan sauce that makes for a legendarily delicious (and iconic) steak topper.