Restaurants Can Fail Health Inspections If They Don't Follow This Food Storage Rule

We all know restaurants are required to pass regular health inspections in order to make sure the food they serve is safe to eat. But what you may not realize, however, is how detailed those rules actually are and what it really means if a restaurant fails inspection. Inspectors look at everything from the cleanliness of countertops to the number and placement of hand-washing stations, and even small mistakes like a dirty knife in a prep sink can lead to a violation. One of the most common food safety mistakes a restaurant can make — resulting in failing a health inspection — is through improper food storage, particularly when raw meat is stored next to ready-to-eat foods.

While this rule might not seem like a big deal, especially when compared to how we store things in home refrigerators, bacteria from raw meat can easily migrate to foods meant to be eaten as-is, which can make multiple people sick. In a commercial kitchen, food is prepared in large batches, so a small contamination of raw chicken with a bowl of prepared salad, for example, can expose dozens of people to E. coli or Salmonella in a single day. This is known as cross contamination. Even worse, one contaminated ingredient thought to be safe, like mayonnaise, can go unnoticed and spread through other parts of the kitchen, exposing even more people to potential illness.