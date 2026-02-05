The Olive Oil Everyone Should Be Talking About

Olive oil is a staple of the Mediterranean diet, but its flavor varies across the region. If you've ever wondered why olive oil from other countries tastes different, it usually comes down to terroir — the combination of climate, soil, and geography that shapes its character long before it finds its way into the bottle. It's terroir that makes Spanish, Italian, and Greek olive oils so distinct and earns them a reputation as the industry's "Big Three." But while these olive oil giants dominate the scene with nearly half of the world's production, a country on the eastern Adriatic coast, called Montenegro, has lately been making its way toward the spotlight.

Montenegro is tiny. In fact, it's about 9 times smaller than New York. What's more, roughly 80% of its terrain is mountainous, which naturally raises the question: where do they even grow olives? Well, the answer lies in its coastline, where according to Ana Radinovic (née Mardjokic), CEO of Celebic Agrar, a Montenegrin producer specializing in extra virgin olive oil, olive cultivation has been present for thousands of years. "Montenegro's coastal Mediterranean climate is ideal for olive cultivation, with long, warm summers, mild winters, and plenty of sunlight," she told Chowhound.

That's hardly surprising, given that the coastal town of Bar is home to "Stara maslina" ('The Old Olive'). Considered one of the world's oldest surviving olive trees, the ancient specimen is believed to be more than 2,000 years old. However, inland regions have lately also begun producing premium extra virgin olive oil. "The central region of the country, especially areas around Tuzi, Zeta, and Podgorica, has shown great potential," Radinovic noted.