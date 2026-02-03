Stop Chipping Vintage Dishware With This Cleaning Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your vintage dishes are nostalgic heirlooms or you've spent ages looking for a classic dishware brand like Pyrex at thrift stores, caring for older dishes properly is likely one of your top concerns. But knowing how to clean vintage dishes without wrecking them is only one part of the equation. It's also important to know how to handle them afterward.

Since most classic dishware needs to be hand-washed, many of us are guilty of stacking these pieces — in the sink while they await washing, perhaps while they're drying, and again on the shelf after they're dry. But stacking heirloom dishes is one of the easiest ways to ding them, ruining the aesthetic and often chipping the elegant design.

That's because direct contact is the fastest way to chip, crack, or even split vintage dishes, whether that's due to impact, uneven stacking (which causes uneven pressure), or bits of grit between the pieces. It can even damage more durable dishes if you accidentally set them down with a clank. Imagine what that would do to fine china? Because of that, you need to take a few extra steps when washing and storing these sets to keep them intact for generations to come.