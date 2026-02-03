This Costco Olive Oil Is A Whopping $70 — Is It Worth Your Money?
For some home chefs, a bottle of olive oil is a kitchen staple. This rich ingredient's balanced flavors and smooth consistency make it a perfect base for salad dressings and dips, not to mention it's one of the healthiest fats to cook with. If you agree, then splurging on a pricier bottle of the stuff might make sense. Still, just how much is too much? One Costco olive oil, Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, is a whopping $70. Is it worth your money? Let's consider what's inside.
This cold press extra virgin olive oil is one of Costco's online-only products. For $69.99, you'll receive two 3-liter tins of pure extra virgin olive oil. That's a little over 1.5 gallons, so this is an ideal choice for any shopper who likes to buy in bulk. According to Costco's website, this oil is made with 100% hand-picked, pesticide-free olives from Tunisia, an area historically known for its quality olives, and is kosher, gluten-free, and Certified Project Verified Non-GMO. With less than 0.4% acidity, the Terra Delyssa olive oil has a mild flavor that makes it perfect for those looking for one for everyday use.
Since the Terra Delyssa EVOO is only available at Costco for purchase online, you likely won't have a chance to get a free sample in-store. To get some more details on this find and whether or not it's worth your money, we looked at some shopper reviews on the Costco website.
What customers think about Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Many customers were impressed with the quality of Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil. "My wife is a native of Crete (which also produces excellent olive oil), and she agrees with me about the Delyssa oil. It is equal to or better than Costco's best," one person wrote on Costco's website. Other shoppers praised the ingredient's subtly peppery flavor and silky consistency, and said the price was great for the value.
Other customers really appreciate that Terra Delyssa's EVOO comes in a tin, which prevents it from deteriorating from exposure to air or light. There's little need to check if your olive oil is still fresh when it arrives. Still, a major issue customers have with this product is that the tins are often shipped with minimal protective packaging, so many of them arrive dented, bent, or even leaking. "The tins looked like someone had played soccer with them," one customer said. Some people were so unhappy with this caveat that they said they would never buy the oil again, but other shoppers said they simply transferred the liquid into another vessel after it arrived.
So, if you don't mind risking receiving a warped tin, this cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil might be worth the purchase.