Your Simple Solution To Prevent The Bottoms Of Cookies From Burning

Just about everyone can agree that cookies are amazing. Unless, of course, you take a bite and sink your teeth all the way to a burned bottom. If every cookie could just come out perfect, then life would be just a little closer to ideal. There are many tips and tricks to try to get them baked just right, but there is one simple solution to this common problem that you'll want to try the next time you are in the mood to bake up a batch of your favorite cookies.

Burned food is never pleasant, whether it's garlic, which always burns so fast, or a barbecue sauce that's burned instead of perfectly caramelized. But biting into a burned cookie is a major let down. To prevent your cookies from falling victim to the dreaded burned bottom, simply double up on the baking sheet. By adding a second baking pan, you create an extra layer that absorbs the oven's heat and distributes it more evenly to the sheet with the cookies on it.

This method actually has two benefits — preventing cookies from burning on the bottom and promoting a more even bake so your cookies are uniform and look picture perfect once they are done baking. This technique is similar to using an insulated cookie sheet, which accomplishes the same effect by providing an air pocket between the layers of metal in the pan so that heat is evenly distributed to create a cookie that is baked evenly but doesn't get too crispy.