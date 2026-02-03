Your Simple Solution To Prevent The Bottoms Of Cookies From Burning
Just about everyone can agree that cookies are amazing. Unless, of course, you take a bite and sink your teeth all the way to a burned bottom. If every cookie could just come out perfect, then life would be just a little closer to ideal. There are many tips and tricks to try to get them baked just right, but there is one simple solution to this common problem that you'll want to try the next time you are in the mood to bake up a batch of your favorite cookies.
Burned food is never pleasant, whether it's garlic, which always burns so fast, or a barbecue sauce that's burned instead of perfectly caramelized. But biting into a burned cookie is a major let down. To prevent your cookies from falling victim to the dreaded burned bottom, simply double up on the baking sheet. By adding a second baking pan, you create an extra layer that absorbs the oven's heat and distributes it more evenly to the sheet with the cookies on it.
This method actually has two benefits — preventing cookies from burning on the bottom and promoting a more even bake so your cookies are uniform and look picture perfect once they are done baking. This technique is similar to using an insulated cookie sheet, which accomplishes the same effect by providing an air pocket between the layers of metal in the pan so that heat is evenly distributed to create a cookie that is baked evenly but doesn't get too crispy.
More tips for perfect cookies that don't burn
This method is no substitute for following good baking techniques. In other words, doubling up on the baking sheet won't stop the cookies from burning if you leave them in the oven too long. Instead, you'll want to follow the recipe's recommended baking times and set a timer so you don't get distracted and forget about them. It's also a good idea to keep a close eye on your cookies while they bake since oven temperature gauges can be off by as much as 25 to 50 degrees. Be sure to rotate the pans while they're in the oven, use a reliable oven thermometer, and choose good quality baking sheets. And of course, if one pan of cookies burns, make some adjustments to the oven temp and cooking time before baking another batch.
But should all of this fail — or should you get distracted during the bake time — you don't necessarily have to throw out those burned cookies. Although they certainly won't be as delicious as their perfectly baked counterparts, there is still a chance they might be salvageable. If they aren't burned too bad, you can just grab a microplane, a handy kitchen tool used for techniques like zesting lemon peels and grating nutmeg, and use it to file off the burned parts. This technique only works on certain kinds of cookies — avoid trying it with super soft or thin cookies, as the microplane will simply cause them to crumble. This method is a last resort so you don't have to waste a batch of cookies, unless, of course, you like a bit of char on your sweets — no judgement here!