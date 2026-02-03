Give Iced Coffee An Extra Kick With This Refreshing Addition

For most coffee drinkers, this caffeinated beverage is non-negotiable at the start of the day. And everyone has their own formula for the best cup of joe, whether it's a hot brew with cream and sugar, or more chilled drinks like iced coffee or cold brew. But for those who are looking for a refreshing upgrade to their daily iced coffee at home, incorporating fresh mint is worth a try.

Fresh mint offers a cooling, slightly sweet contrast to the strong, bitter, and earthy flavors in coffee — especially complementing blends that feature notes of chocolate and cinnamon. When added to iced coffees, it makes them even more refreshing.

Mint is very versatile and can be added to your coffee in a number of ways. For those who just want a light touch of the herb to mostly add its aromatic scent to the coffee, you can simply clap a few mint leaves between your hands (which helps release the herb's oils) and pop them on top as a garnish.If you want a more intense minty flavor that emulates a mojito, you can lightly muddle your mint with simple syrup or a sugar of choice at the bottom of your iced coffee glass. This will help break up the oils and further incorporate that cool minty flavor into your beverage as you pour the espresso overtop. If you're already a big fan of mint and anticipate this becoming your new go-to coffee drink, you canmake a batch of simple syrup and infuse it with fresh mint to use throughout the week instead (it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks).