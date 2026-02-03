Give Iced Coffee An Extra Kick With This Refreshing Addition
For most coffee drinkers, this caffeinated beverage is non-negotiable at the start of the day. And everyone has their own formula for the best cup of joe, whether it's a hot brew with cream and sugar, or more chilled drinks like iced coffee or cold brew. But for those who are looking for a refreshing upgrade to their daily iced coffee at home, incorporating fresh mint is worth a try.
Fresh mint offers a cooling, slightly sweet contrast to the strong, bitter, and earthy flavors in coffee — especially complementing blends that feature notes of chocolate and cinnamon. When added to iced coffees, it makes them even more refreshing.
Mint is very versatile and can be added to your coffee in a number of ways. For those who just want a light touch of the herb to mostly add its aromatic scent to the coffee, you can simply clap a few mint leaves between your hands (which helps release the herb's oils) and pop them on top as a garnish.If you want a more intense minty flavor that emulates a mojito, you can lightly muddle your mint with simple syrup or a sugar of choice at the bottom of your iced coffee glass. This will help break up the oils and further incorporate that cool minty flavor into your beverage as you pour the espresso overtop. If you're already a big fan of mint and anticipate this becoming your new go-to coffee drink, you canmake a batch of simple syrup and infuse it with fresh mint to use throughout the week instead (it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks).
How to make homemade mint syrup
Incorporating fresh mint into your iced coffee via mint simple syrup is pretty easy. Plain simple syrup at its most basic is merely sugar dissolved in water to form a liquid sweetener, commonly used in cocktails and coffee. This ingredient is soluble in cold drinks like iced coffee, as opposed to sugar granules, which require heat to properly combine. In order to take this kitchen basic and turn it into an exciting addition for your next brew at home, all you need are mint leaves.
Considering that most simple syrups are made with a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water, adding mint isn't much more complex. You'll incorporate your mint leaves in the same aforementioned ratio, making sure that this leafy herb is included in equal proportion to the other two ingredients. This will ensure the mint flavor comes through.
As for steps, firstly it's important to melt your sugar and water together on the stove. After they've combined, turn off the burner and add your mint leaves into the hot syrup base to steep. Strain the mixture after about 30 minutes and you'll be left with a pale green mint syrup. And after you've used the best method to brew iced coffee, just add a few spoonfuls of mint syrup to the glass. The amount of syrup is really up to personal preference, just consider garnishing your coffee with a fresh mint sprig for a pretty final touch.