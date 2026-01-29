This Vintage Cooktop From The '70s Was So Versatile (And We're Ready To See It In Homes Again)
An entire industry is built around renovating homes — stripping out the old and replacing it with what's shiny and new. Yet a growing number of homeowners (including yours truly) are moving in the opposite direction, refurbishing with nostalgic kitchen designs and mid-century appliances.
If you're lucky enough to still have a retro, original stove, we're seriously jealous — particularly of anyone who still owns a vintage JennAir cooktop. These countertop cooktops came with a built-in grill alongside the burners. While futuristic appliances were, ironically, common back in your grandparents' day, one in particular stood out.
The JennAir line, part of the Whirlpool family, was founded in the '40s by the engineer Lou Jenn. He created innovative appliances, like grill-and-cooktop combos, inspired by his goal of bringing the outdoor grilling experience indoors. It was revolutionary for its time and just as impressive today, with technology that vacuumed smoke and fumes through a vent, eliminating the need for a hood.
The JennAir appliance was all the rage well into the '80s, with multiple models of cooktops offering this unique grill feature. Another feature you'd never see today? JennAir appliances had "snap-in," interchangeable features allowing homeowners to accessorize their model with options like add-on griddles, shish kebab, woks, rotisseries, and more.
They just don't make 'em (exactly) like they used to
The JennAir company still operates these days — with a recent rebrand and updated logo to boot. True to its roots, it still cranks out innovative, boundary-pushing designs, including modern versions of cooktops with integrated grill features.
However, if you're expecting a modern equivalent of the cooktops so popular in the '70s and '80s, you might be disappointed. Today's JennAir cooktops with built-in grills will cost you more than a pretty penny (think upwards of $5,000), making them rather inaccessible for the average homeowner. Not to mention, as is often the case, the new stoves are just nowhere near as awesome as the OG. The modern-day versions are decidedly lacking in that old-school character and charm, not to mention all the interchangeable, additional cook surfaces. And honestly, we have no idea why options like this don't exist anymore. With so many of us filling up our counter space and patios with a host of various appliances, grills, griddles, and other gadgets, a multi-tasking cooktop would surely be a hit with modern chefs.
The good news? Vintage models can still be found on eBay, in Facebook groups, or even at salvage yards. And with some TLC, even dinged-up cooktops can be restored to glory. So, if you're lucky enough to snag one, it's a kitchen treasure worth keeping.