This Vintage Cooktop From The '70s Was So Versatile (And We're Ready To See It In Homes Again)

An entire industry is built around renovating homes — stripping out the old and replacing it with what's shiny and new. Yet a growing number of homeowners (including yours truly) are moving in the opposite direction, refurbishing with nostalgic kitchen designs and mid-century appliances.

If you're lucky enough to still have a retro, original stove, we're seriously jealous — particularly of anyone who still owns a vintage JennAir cooktop. These countertop cooktops came with a built-in grill alongside the burners. While futuristic appliances were, ironically, common back in your grandparents' day, one in particular stood out.

The JennAir line, part of the Whirlpool family, was founded in the '40s by the engineer Lou Jenn. He created innovative appliances, like grill-and-cooktop combos, inspired by his goal of bringing the outdoor grilling experience indoors. It was revolutionary for its time and just as impressive today, with technology that vacuumed smoke and fumes through a vent, eliminating the need for a hood.

The JennAir appliance was all the rage well into the '80s, with multiple models of cooktops offering this unique grill feature. Another feature you'd never see today? JennAir appliances had "snap-in," interchangeable features allowing homeowners to accessorize their model with options like add-on griddles, shish kebab, woks, rotisseries, and more.