Prep One-Pan Smothered Baked Chicken In 3 Minutes (Just Grab The Caesar Dressing)

Weeknight dinners are some of the most difficult meals to plan. No one wants to eat frozen dinners all the time, but few people have the time or energy to devote to making a cheesy French onion pot roast on a Wednesday night, either — no matter how delicious it sounds. The cure for this conundrum is to have the right recipes and pantry staples to put together a tasty meal on the fly, using just enough shortcuts to save you time without sacrificing any flavor.

Luckily, simple, three-ingredient baked chicken breasts check all the boxes perfectly. This zesty, belly-warming main dish takes literally three minutes to put together, bakes while you unwind after a long day, and tastes like you spent hours preparing it. The idea is to smother the raw chicken breasts in rich, tangy, creamy Caesar dressing before draping them in breadcrumbs and shredded Parmesan cheese. Then simply shove the baking dish into the oven until the chicken is succulent and cooked all the way through.

The reason this works is because the Caesar dressing is thick enough to do the same job as a homemade creamy cottage cheese and garlic Alfredo sauce or a can of creamy mushroom soup. The blanket of dressing coats the chicken in layers of fat and flavor while simultaneously protecting it from drying out under the heat of the oven. The breadcrumbs add texture, while the Parmesan fuses with them to create a subtly crunchy crust. The best part? This dish is also incredibly easy to customize.