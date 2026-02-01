Ree Drummond Always Keeps This Frozen Item Stocked In Her Kitchen

In the Mashed interview, Ree Drummond described how this hack became her go-to once her home was filled with teenagers and meals became about getting the job done fast. And frozen vegetables are perfect for that, they're cheap, nutritionally solid, often pre-cut, and can be thrown into the freezer ready for when you need them. In fact, the pre-cut angle is one of the best advantages of cooking with frozen vegetables because it ensures they all have a similar size and are more likely to cook evenly. For home cooks with limited time, that's actually more important than you think as it saves time chopping and you know they're all going to cook at the same speed.

The only thing to bear in mind is that some vegetables fare better with being frozen than others. In fact, there are some vegetables you should avoid buying frozen altogether. Some of them, especially those with higher water content, can go mushy upon defrosting. Think of watery vegetables like cucumbers, lettuce, or zucchini – you don't want to eat any of these once they've been frozen.

Finally, because the vegetables don't need to be washed, trimmed, or chopped, it gives you more time to focus on the flavor. You can spend more time seasoning them at every stage or on entirely other aspects of the meal, like sauces, that will make it taste better overall. When you are doing everything from scratch, it makes cooking feel like more of a chore than it needs to be. Drummond's frozen vegetable go-to allows you to put a healthy dinner on the table without overwhelming yourself with all the boring prep.

Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Mashed.