This Adorable Dollar Tree DIY Candy Gift Will Be A Standout From The Rest On Valentine's Day
Whether you're playing Cupid's assistant and making V-day goodies en masse for your kid's class, getting together gifts for the gals, or just looking for a present for your sweetheart, don't only look to the usual big box stores for needed supplies. Especially if your list of Valentines is a long one, all the needed crafts and sugary sweets can easily leave you with a pretty unromantic-feeling price tag.
One less-obvious spot to snag all the necessary crafting goods plus all the Valentine's day sweet treats is Dollar Tree. Brimming with not just home items and kitchen essentials on the cheap, Dollar Tree always goes all out with seasonal, holidays displays. It's currently selling a particularly cute heart shaped sign that makes the perfect backdrop for homemade Valentine's gifts, and can be used to make a DIY treats-packed, extra large bouquet.
To make a treat that stands out from the rest — literally — simply snag a couple of these inexpensive buck-fifty Dollar Tree signs, which feature a large cut-out heart on a stake, ready to be displayed in the front lawn or to adorn a front porch. Then, you'll need your sweetheart's favorite sweets to fill the bouquet, some plastic wrap to cover it up, a heat gun to make the package snug, and some decorative ribbon to tie it all together.
Decorate and customize your signs to your heart's content
The goodies you fill your heart-shaped bouquet with is totally customizable. Choose a few boxes of mini Valentines day candy, or whatever your Valentine loves most. If they have a more premium palate, you can go gourmet with this bougier candy found at Dollar Tree for less.
If you're making a bouquet for someone without much of a sweet tooth, or just feeling uninspired by the V-Day classics like conversation hearts and chocolates, you can stuff your bouquet with savory snacks or even non-food goodies like jewelry, gift cards, self care items, or literally any other knick knacks.
Lay the heart sign flat and arrange the goodies over it, then wrap the heart tightly with shrink wrap bundled together at the bottom (think of your gift like a giant lollipop.) Then, be sure to seal it together using a heat gun or even a hair dryer, so items don't shift or fall out.
Once your bundle is secure, tie it all together with some V-Day ribbon, or customize the gift to your heart's content. Bling out the bouquet with rhinestones, lean into a theme honoring your Valentine's fave color or hobby, or make things a little luxe with roses adhered around the heart. Whether you're making Valentine treats for your kids, friends, or a partner, it's hard to pass up the excuse to sprinkle around a little extra love — especially when it's this easy, inexpensive, and adorable.