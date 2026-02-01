This Adorable Dollar Tree DIY Candy Gift Will Be A Standout From The Rest On Valentine's Day

Whether you're playing Cupid's assistant and making V-day goodies en masse for your kid's class, getting together gifts for the gals, or just looking for a present for your sweetheart, don't only look to the usual big box stores for needed supplies. Especially if your list of Valentines is a long one, all the needed crafts and sugary sweets can easily leave you with a pretty unromantic-feeling price tag.

One less-obvious spot to snag all the necessary crafting goods plus all the Valentine's day sweet treats is Dollar Tree. Brimming with not just home items and kitchen essentials on the cheap, Dollar Tree always goes all out with seasonal, holidays displays. It's currently selling a particularly cute heart shaped sign that makes the perfect backdrop for homemade Valentine's gifts, and can be used to make a DIY treats-packed, extra large bouquet.

To make a treat that stands out from the rest — literally — simply snag a couple of these inexpensive buck-fifty Dollar Tree signs, which feature a large cut-out heart on a stake, ready to be displayed in the front lawn or to adorn a front porch. Then, you'll need your sweetheart's favorite sweets to fill the bouquet, some plastic wrap to cover it up, a heat gun to make the package snug, and some decorative ribbon to tie it all together.