Add This Affordable Pantry Staple To Your Meatloaf To Stretch Your Meals
Meatloaf has always been that reliable, make-it-work dinner. It's cozy, filling, and easy on the budget. But with beef prices fluctuating lately, a lot of us are looking for ways to keep it affordable without losing what we love about the classic. While looking for a way to stretch a pound of ground beef into a few more servings, we found one pantry staple that transforms meatloaf without anyone missing a thing: beans.
It's not a new trick. This move comes from Depression-era cooking, where adding beans to get more servings out of a meal was the norm. Beans add a cheap form of protein and make the whole meal filling, so no one walks away from the table still hungry.
The best part is how much the beans improve the meatloaf. They add moisture, starch, and structure that makes for easier slicing and serving. They'll act as a binder, helping the loaf hold together without drying out. They also absorb seasoning well, so your final result doesn't taste bean-y. Instead, it will be more savory and rich.
Pinto beans are a go-to, but you can also use black beans or kidney beans for added heartiness. Or try white beans (like Great Northern or cannellini beans) that disappear into the mix without adding much flavor. Just don't go overboard, as your loaf will end up crumbly or muddy tasting. Keep it to about 2 cans (15 ounces each) of beans per pound of meat.
How to add beans to your meatloaf
There's one important step before you add the beans to your meatloaf mixture: roasting. Canned beans will bring too much moisture to the mix if not dried out first. Baking the beans brings out the flavor and ensures you'll have a sliceable meatloaf. Drain and dry the beans, then spread evenly on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly.
Next, mash the beans lightly with a fork before adding to your meatloaf mix. Otherwise, your loaf will be crumbly and won't slice up nicely. Don't create a bean paste by mashing too much. A light mash will keep it from turning into a paste. Keep it rustic for good structure.
Combine with your usual binders like eggs and breadcrumbs, aromatics like onions and garlic, your meat mixture, and seasonings. Fold everything together without over-mixing, as it can become too dense. Gently folding will keep your loaf tender.
If you have any leftovers, allow to cool before storing. Store in an airtight container or wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Keep in the fridge for three to four days or in the freezer for up to three months. Reheat in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or microwave until warm throughout. If cooking from frozen, move to the fridge the night before to allow the loaf to thaw first. Or store sliced and microwave individual slices when you want some leftovers. Try a meatloaf sandwich for a fun and flavorful lunch.