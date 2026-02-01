Add This Affordable Pantry Staple To Your Meatloaf To Stretch Your Meals

Meatloaf has always been that reliable, make-it-work dinner. It's cozy, filling, and easy on the budget. But with beef prices fluctuating lately, a lot of us are looking for ways to keep it affordable without losing what we love about the classic. While looking for a way to stretch a pound of ground beef into a few more servings, we found one pantry staple that transforms meatloaf without anyone missing a thing: beans.

It's not a new trick. This move comes from Depression-era cooking, where adding beans to get more servings out of a meal was the norm. Beans add a cheap form of protein and make the whole meal filling, so no one walks away from the table still hungry.

The best part is how much the beans improve the meatloaf. They add moisture, starch, and structure that makes for easier slicing and serving. They'll act as a binder, helping the loaf hold together without drying out. They also absorb seasoning well, so your final result doesn't taste bean-y. Instead, it will be more savory and rich.

Pinto beans are a go-to, but you can also use black beans or kidney beans for added heartiness. Or try white beans (like Great Northern or cannellini beans) that disappear into the mix without adding much flavor. Just don't go overboard, as your loaf will end up crumbly or muddy tasting. Keep it to about 2 cans (15 ounces each) of beans per pound of meat.