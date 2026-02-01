The Underappreciated Pantry Staple Your Spaghetti Is Begging For

Where pasta is concerned, it's pretty hard to reinvent the wheel. In fact, even the most innovative of Italian chefs tend to keep things pretty simple and traditional — take Massimo Bottura, for example, who for all the joyful insanity of some of the cooking at his flagship restaurant, Osteria Francescana, tends towards classic pastas like tortellini in brodo, or passatelli. But what if you're getting bored with the weeknight routine of spaghetti in the pot, tomato sauce on the stove, and cheese on the top?

Well, one way might be to look back to the past. The modern Italian kitchen is not home to many spices — save for the glorious aniseed-y hit of fennel seed, it's rare to find much spice in the majority of Italian recipes. Rather, cooks choose to showcase the natural flavors of raw ingredients, with little in the way of intervention. In antiquity, though, the use of spices was common in Italian cooking, especially when making pasta, and while it may have fallen somewhat out of favor in the modern day, bringing some spice to your weeknight pasta dish might be just what it needs. Take, for example, nutmeg. This wintry tasting spice is a favorite of none other than Stanley Tucci, and is a delicious way to upgrade your spaghetti sauce. You can put it in just about anything, from ragu to a simple butter emulsion. Full of complexity, the nutmeg brings a subtly sweet, spicy aroma that's a wonderful accompaniment for any number of pasta sauces.