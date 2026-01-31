20 Costco Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For The Foodie In Your Life
Costco is an internationally beloved wholesale company, home to many bulk items that are curated to help customers get the best possible deals for their money. This membership-based retailer stocks all kinds of household necessities like baking supplies, produce, and even clothing. Avid Costco shoppers will know that this is the place to stop through for most of your pantry necessities. But you may not have thought to hit this retailer giant for your Valentine's Day needs and gift ideas as well.
Across Costco's range of Valentine's themed products, customers can peruse many different gift packs. For example, it stocks lots of snacks from providers like Hickory Farms, including meat and cheese charcuterie sets that come with collectable cheese spreaders and wood cutting boards. And for those with a sweet tooth in your life, you'll be blown away by the sheer amount of chocolate treats to choose from. You'll also find chocolate-covered nuts, specially crafted heart cookies, interesting spice blends, and decadent black truffle gift sets amongst the many other value packs on offer.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you'll want to start stocking up on gifts, and Costco has so many options. You can check in-store or even the online catalogue for culinary-inspired items that the foodies in your life will love. Regardless of what you choose, Costco is bound to have something that will bring a bit of Valentine's indulgence into the lives of your loved ones, no matter your budget.
Hickory Farms Charcuterie Board Gift Set
For a gift that doubles as a date night appetizer, look no farther than Hickory Farms' Valentine's charcuterie board. Featuring farmhouse sausage, smoked gouda, mini chocolate hearts, and strawberry fig jam, this set comes with a heart-shaped cutting board and knife as well. While this set already features a lovely selection, you can also use the 3-3-3-3 rule on the charcuterie board to add extra texture and flavor. There's even a $5 discount on this until February 9.
Purchase Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board Gift Set from Costco for $29.99.
Hickory Farms Deluxe Gift Box
If your Valentine prefers a more wide variety of cheese and meat options on their charcuterie board, consider snagging this Hickory Farms gift box. It features three summer sausages alongside five different cheeses, and comes with toasted crackers to combine for a crunch. And when you use these items to build your platter, make sure to use this trick to keep your charcuterie board organized.
Purchase Hickory Farms Deluxe Valentine's Day Savory Snacks Gift Box from Costco for $59.99.
Sweet Penny White and Dark Chocolate Pretzel Assortment
One of the best snack combinations is that of sweet and salty flavors, and that applies to Valentine's gifts as well. For the loved ones in your life who also happen to be fans of this combination, the white and dark chocolate pretzel assortment from Sweet Penny is an excellent gift idea. Each pack comes with 30 pretzels that are complete with Valentine's themed sprinkles on top.
Purchase Sweet Penny White and Dark Chocolate Pretzel Assortment from Costco for $44.99.
Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower
If your Valentine is a fan of stacked gift boxes, this option by The Fruit Company might be the one to steal their heart. The Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower includes a selection of fruits and chocolate-covered treats. Inside, there are red Anjou pears and Fuji apples, as well as chocolate-covered cherries and a singular Bavarian white pretzel.
Purchase Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower from Costco for $54.99.
Luxe Bites Classic Charcuterie Board
For a more elaborate charcuterie option, consider the Luxe Bites Classic Valentine's Day Board, which is 38.8 ounces of cheesy snacking goodness. This board comes with four different cheeses, three meat options, and a wide range of accompaniments that include candied pecans, dried mango, honey, and olives. This board has something for everyone. Even better, you can get this online-exclusive option for $20 off through January 31.
Purchase Luxe Bites Classic Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board from Costco for $109.99.
A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection
For those who aren't as interested in cookies, truffles, or sweet and salty combinations but love the idea of cheesecake, Costco also has the A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection. This selection includes 24 truffles with chocolate, strawberry, and classic New York cheesecake flavors. Each truffle is hand-crafted and made with fair trade chocolate.
Purchase A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection from Costco for $34.99.
G.O.A.T. Foods Best Set
In case you're buying for a foodie that isn't the biggest fan of heart shapes and Valentines colors but still would appreciate a gift, this G.O.A.T. Foods Set is a fantastic option. The candies are packed in four individual tins that make storage of half-eaten portions a breeze, not to mention these reusable containers will be a great way to store future snacks, too. The set features strawberry licorice twists, honey butter pretzels, watermelon taffies, and butter caramels.
Purchase G.O.A.T. Foods Best Set from Costco for $54.99.
Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit & Nut Wood Tray
Salty snacks and chocolatey treats aren't the only way you can celebrate loved ones on Valentine's Day; you can also nibble on fruits and nuts. Great for snacking — or to include alongside a charcuterie board — this fruit and nut tray is a phenomenal gift option. Featuring 40 ounces of dried fruits and nuts, this tray includes pistachios, almonds, dried kiwis, dates, peaches, and more.
Purchase Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit & Nut Wood Gift Tray from Costco for $39.99.
Jelina Chocolatier Handcrafted Chocolates Gift Box
Unsurprisingly, Costco's selection of chocolate treats for Valentine's Day is expansive and unique. If you're hunting for a gift for a chocolate lover, you could consider the box of handcrafted chocolates by Jelina Chocolatier. It's a 1.75 pound box of intricately molded chocolates that feature a wide variety of flavors. This gift includes milk, dark, and white chocolate that all feature extra flavors like caramel, maple, praline, and cinnamon to name a few.
Purchase Jelina Chocolatier Handcrafted Chocolates Gift Box from Costco for $49.99.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
For a foodie who loves unique tastes and savory flavors, look no farther than Borgo de Medici's truffle tray. This collection of products made in Italy includes black truffle dipping oil, sauce, salt, and balsamic glaze, as well as linguine pasta and truffle risotto. You can even use this gift to craft a black truffle spin on homemade double truffle aioli.
Purchase Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set from Costco for $54.99.
Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks
For the ultimate roundup of bar snacks to complement a dirty martini or bourbon old fashioned — look no farther than this snack selection. This item comes with a dozen 2 ounce tins containing various crunchy, salty mixes. Inside, you'll get a wide variety of flavored combinations like cinnamon butter almonds, bourbon crunch, corn crunchies, and salted pistachios to name a few.
Purchase Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks, Variety from Costco for $49.99.
Heaton Pecans Large Square Milk Chocolate Tin
For a chocolate snack that will last well beyond the holiday, you could grab a tin of chocolate-covered pecans by Heaton Pecans. Prepared in the Mississippi Delta, this 3.75 pound tin has a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Costco's website from over 300 reviews.
Purchase Large Square Milk Chocolate Covered Pecan Tin from Costco for $59.99.
Founder's Chai Loose Leaf Collection
If you're on the hunt for a cozy, warming gift, try The Chai Box's tea sampler. This pack of six loose leaf chai blends offers a wide range of teas to sip on, including spicy flavors of cardamom and ginger as well as floral and fruity ones. This gift will last for quite some time, allowing the receiver to take their time enjoying the different blends well beyond Valentine's Day.
Purchase Founder's Chai Loose Leaf Collection from Costco for $59.99.
Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Caviars and American Roe
For the foodie in your life with an elevated palate, check out this extravagant selection of caviar and fish roe by Tsar Nicoulai. Enclosed, you'll find a gorgeous collection of American farmed caviar and roe that emulate the colors of a painter's palette; not only is this gift delicious, but it's also beautiful and comes complete with a mother of pearl spoon.
Purchase Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Red Box Farmed Caviars and Wild American Roes from Costco for $199.99.
Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts
For a more fun and interactive sweet present, Costco has the Chocolate Covered Company's set of six Belgian chocolate breakable hearts. Each heart features vibrant pink and red sanding sugar, and is filled with various chocolate candies and miniature chocolate chips. You can enjoy them on their own (the mini wood hammer to break each heart open is also included) or even use them as the topper to a favorite cake.
Purchase Belgian Chocolate Breakable Hearts from Costco for $49.99.
VanillaPura Vanilla Extract Making Gift Box
Instead of simply buying an expensive vanilla extract for a Valentine who is a passionate baker, why not gift them a vanilla making kit? This kit includes all the necessary tools to make two jars of vanilla extract with Madagascar grade A vanilla beans. Once used, the maker will be left with a long-lasting final product with ample uses across baked good recipes, coffees, and cocktails.
Purchase VanillaPura Vanilla Extract Making Gift Box from Costco for $89.99.
Chicago Steak Premium Angus Beef Surf & Turf
For a special culinary experience that you and your Valentine can make (and eat) together, check out the Chicago Steak Surf & Turf selection. This gift includes four filet mignons and lobster tails each, as well as eight steak burgers that you can prepare at home for the ultimate date night in. This combo pack is not only great value but highly recommended by shoppers too, with a 4.6-star rating on the Costco website.
Purchase Chicago Steak Premium Angus Beef Surf & Turf from Costco for $239.99.
Cheryl's Assorted Valentine's Day Cookies
Costco offers a wide range of sweet treats to choose from, including this 24-pack of decadent heart-shaped cookies. There are three different varieties in the box which all feature buttercream frosting on top. Inside you'll find white heart, red heart, and chocolate strawberry heart cookies that you and you Valentine can enjoy together.
Purchase Cheryl's Cookies 24-count Assorted Valentine's Day Cookies from Costco for $34.99.
TRE Olive Merenda Gift Box
For those who are on the hunt for a savory gift that will last for months after Valentines, you'll want to snag the TRE Olive gift set. This olive-focused box comes with extra virgin olive oil, high-quality balsamic vinegar, Calabrian olives, dry aged salami, and wine chips. Not to mention, a decadent olive spice blend crafted to dip your favorite bread and crackers into.
Purchase TRE Olive Merenda Gift Box from Costco for $69.99.
Spiceology Signature Seasonings 4-pack
If you're looking for a Valentine's gift that will be usable for cooking across cuisines, check out the signature seasonings blend from Spiceology. This set comes with four spice jars. You can count on any of these blends to give your latest dishes a memorable kick. Inside you'll find a Cajun, Mediterranean, sweet & spicy, and Nashville hot chicken blend that can be used across so many different meals.
Purchase Spiceology Signature Seasonings 4-pack from Costco for $49.99.