The Genius Way To Revamp Leftover Pot Roast Into Another Classic Meal
A classic pot roast is one of the simplest and most satisfying comfort foods you can make at home. Not only does it fill the house with all that slow-cooked aroma, but the meal itself is hearty and easy to make in large portions, which is the perfect way to get your family to gather around the table. It's just as easy, however, to overshoot the size of the roast and end up with too much of a good thing, which leaves you with the dilemma of what to do with a ton of extra pot roast. If you're not a meal prepper or a fan of eating the same meal twice, don't toss the leftovers — it's so simple to turn them into a pot pie that feels like a brand new dish.
The key to transforming pot roast into pot pie is to think of the leftovers as an ingredient rather than the main attraction. Pot pie might seem daunting to make from scratch, but it's actually a pretty simple three-step process. First, make the filling, then the crust, and finally, put it all in the oven to bake. Chances are, some gravy is left over with the meat itself, which is an easy place to start.
Prepare a gravy for the filling
The first step in making a pot pie is creating a creamy filling. If there's no leftover gravy from your pot roast, you can make a brown gravy using beef broth or stock and a roux of flour and butter (you can even make the roux in the microwave). Keep in mind that the gravy needs to be a bit thicker than the stuff you used for the pot roast, so that it doesn't all gush out of the finished pie when you cut into it. However, you also still want it creamy enough that the pie doesn't seem dry. If you're working with gravy that's already made, add a slurry of water and 2 to 3 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken it. But if you're making gravy from scratch, simply add a little less liquid to the roux than normal.
Once the gravy reaches the right consistency, chop the leftover pot roast into bite-sized pieces and add it to the pot with any vegetables you have on hand. Carrots, peas, and potatoes are some of the classics, but you could also include pearl onions, turnips, and mushrooms, plus herbs like thyme and parsley if you have them. Stir all the ingredients together to coat the vegetables, then season them to taste with salt and pepper before moving them into the crust.
Choose a soft and flaky crust
Perhaps the biggest hurdle most people have with making pot pie from scratch is the crust. You don't need to be intimidated: Pie crust is actually a lot easier to make than its reputation suggests. With just flour, butter, and water, you can have a crust ready in no time using the 3-2-1 rule.
If you don't have time to bake, pre-made pie crusts or puff pastry make this step almost foolproof, and they're pretty inexpensive (we found the cheapest store-bought pie crust at Amazon). All you have to do is open the package, roll out the dough, and place it in a pie dish or on top of the filling in a casserole dish. Additionally, you can switch up your crust options by using store-bought biscuit dough or a boxed biscuit mix to create a flaky topper for your pie.
Once you assemble the crust and filling, brush the pie with a little egg wash or butter for some extra flavor and color. Bake the pot pie until the top looks golden brown and the internal temperature reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Let it cool a bit before serving, and just like that, your leftover pot roast gets new life as a meal that reduces food waste and tastes amazing.