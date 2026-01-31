The Genius Way To Revamp Leftover Pot Roast Into Another Classic Meal

A classic pot roast is one of the simplest and most satisfying comfort foods you can make at home. Not only does it fill the house with all that slow-cooked aroma, but the meal itself is hearty and easy to make in large portions, which is the perfect way to get your family to gather around the table. It's just as easy, however, to overshoot the size of the roast and end up with too much of a good thing, which leaves you with the dilemma of what to do with a ton of extra pot roast. If you're not a meal prepper or a fan of eating the same meal twice, don't toss the leftovers — it's so simple to turn them into a pot pie that feels like a brand new dish.

The key to transforming pot roast into pot pie is to think of the leftovers as an ingredient rather than the main attraction. Pot pie might seem daunting to make from scratch, but it's actually a pretty simple three-step process. First, make the filling, then the crust, and finally, put it all in the oven to bake. Chances are, some gravy is left over with the meat itself, which is an easy place to start.