Don't Throw Out Your Fish Bones. Use Them To Make This Pantry Staple Instead

Chefs are big fans of bones. They do a lot more for us than you might think, from adding collagen to soups for a luxurious mouthfeel to insulating meat from the searing heat of the grill to help prevent overcooking. Of course, they're packed full of flavor, too. If you're a keen cook, you've probably roasted them to make stock at one point or another. But, while our love of bones runs deep, chefs are almost always talking about big, hearty bones taken from beef or chicken. Fish bones don't get anywhere near as much love, which is a shame. They're equally useful when used in the right way. Making delicious fish bone salt, for example.

If you're not familiar with fish bone salt, it's an intensely savory seasoning with a surprisingly clean finish. Fish salt takes a little effort, sure, but it's well worth it. You're left with a versatile, shelf-stable ingredient that's packed with umami without being overpowering. Plus, it's free! A great substitute for ingredients such as bottarga or furikake, but with a slightly subtler palate, fish bone salt makes for an awesome savory foundation for seasoning a dish — plus it's an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. You can use it on just about anything, from finishing fish dishes to seasoning sushi rice to mixing into a simple homemade compound butter. You could even shake it over your popcorn for a fun snack or as an easy amuse-bouche at a dinner party.