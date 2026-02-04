The Hands-Down Best Pickles We Tasted Are Sold Refrigerated
If you feel like pickles and pickle-flavored everything is everywhere these days, you're not wrong. There are pickle-flavored potato chips, popcorn, pretzels, ice cream, and even liquor (that you really do need to try at least once). Moreover, full-on pickle-centered marketing campaigns have taken place, like the Popeye's pickle-themed menu and the McDonald's seasonal Grinch meal — which included dill seasoning to go with the french fries.
But with all the pickle-this and pickle-that, what about those old-school, standard store-bought pickles? Of course, they're still around, and we decided to rank 12 of these store-bought brands from worst to best. Coming out on top was Claussen's Kosher Dill Pickle Spears — a 150-year-old, classic brand that sells its fresh, dill-centric pickles refrigerated. The company says its pickles start with fresh cucumbers that go from farm to jar within 10 days.
That freshness reflects in the taste. We loved the bright dill, garlic, and vinegar flavor of these pickles, as well as their snappy and crunchy texture. This is the quintessential pickle, which comes with a tangy bite and that classic flavor that's everything you expect from a high-quality pickle spear. It's nothing fancy, just the perfect pickle to serve alongside a nice sandwich and a side of chips.
Refrigerated versus shelf-stable pickles
Claussen's dill pickles are sold whole, in halves, spears, miniature sizes, and as sandwich slices. The brand also offers deli-style hearty garlic, New York deli half sources, burger slices, and hot and spicy pickles, and even a refrigerated sauerkraut. Refrigerated brands, like Claussen, are typically crispier and more flavorful than their shelf stable counterparts. That's because shelved pickles go through a sterilization process, which involves heat and pressure to remove any bacteria, but which can also negatively affect flavor and texture. On the flip side, refrigerated pickles obviously don't last as long as shelf-stable ones — but they are much easier to make on your own as well.
We're not the only ones who love Claussen's pickles. Across the board, the brand receives incredibly positive reviews – from both consumers and more professional reviewers. YouTube foodie Andrew "Babish" Rea gave the brand an 8 out 10, which ranked it in the top 10 of the more than 50-plus pickles he taste tested. Babish also noticed the flavor and the crunch of these pickles, which has much to do with the aforementioned refrigeration process.
If you're looking for other brand recommendations, we also thought highly of Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle Spears and Famous Dave's Spicy Dill Pickle Chips — for those of you who want a touch more heat. Regardless, you can't go wrong with Claussen's dill pickles. In a world of trendy pickled everything, it's nice to have a basic classic pickle you know won't let you down.