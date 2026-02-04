The Hands-Down Best Pickles We Tasted Are Sold Refrigerated

If you feel like pickles and pickle-flavored everything is everywhere these days, you're not wrong. There are pickle-flavored potato chips, popcorn, pretzels, ice cream, and even liquor (that you really do need to try at least once). Moreover, full-on pickle-centered marketing campaigns have taken place, like the Popeye's pickle-themed menu and the McDonald's seasonal Grinch meal — which included dill seasoning to go with the french fries.

But with all the pickle-this and pickle-that, what about those old-school, standard store-bought pickles? Of course, they're still around, and we decided to rank 12 of these store-bought brands from worst to best. Coming out on top was Claussen's Kosher Dill Pickle Spears — a 150-year-old, classic brand that sells its fresh, dill-centric pickles refrigerated. The company says its pickles start with fresh cucumbers that go from farm to jar within 10 days.

That freshness reflects in the taste. We loved the bright dill, garlic, and vinegar flavor of these pickles, as well as their snappy and crunchy texture. This is the quintessential pickle, which comes with a tangy bite and that classic flavor that's everything you expect from a high-quality pickle spear. It's nothing fancy, just the perfect pickle to serve alongside a nice sandwich and a side of chips.