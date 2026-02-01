5 Fast Food Chains That Dominated The 1970s

Fast food is such a fundamental part of food culture in the United States that it's almost impossible to imagine a time where there wasn't a pair of Golden Arches on every street corner. But the integration of fast food into the wider cultural conscience is perhaps a more recent phenomenon than you might realize. Indeed, it was only in the 1970s that fast food stopped being just a convenient way to grab a quick bite on the road and became one of the country's most famed culinary traditions — the stuff of family meals, friends' hangouts, and teenage date nights.

The suburban expansion of the post-war period, together with an increase in dual-income households and a surge in car ownership made quick, drive-thru meals an attractive proposition to the average American family. By the early 1970s, rapid expansion turned a few fast-food giants into global icons, as they made quick, consistent, and satisfying food available from coast to coast. The diversity of the products was changing too — gone were the days where the only thing you could get at a drive-thru was a hamburger. Now, Mexican, Italian, and Chinese food entered the fray, as well as modern fast-food staples like fried chicken. Through the 1970s, five fast-food powerhouses changed the landscape forever.