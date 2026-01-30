The Best Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Roll Brand Is Ironically One Of The Worst As Well

Freshly baked rolls can transform easy weeknight dinners into cozy, carby, farmhouse tableaus. They can turn a basic, whole roasted chicken into a veritable feast, and even give some shine to an otherwise ho-hum leftover meatloaf. You can make lovely dinner rolls from scratch with about a half dozen ingredients in a few hours' time. Or you can approximate the same aesthetic, taste, and homey vibe via the frozen variety, provided you know which ones to buy. But even that can be trickier than it seems. Our ranking of five store-bought frozen dinner rolls actually landed one brand in the top and near-bottom spots.

Rhodes Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls took our list's No. 1 position. But a separate product from the same company, Rhodes Dinner Rolls, straggled in at second to last. One could easily be forgiven for mistaking one for the other in the grocery store or supermarket, but there was a notable difference once they were unboxed and subjected to Chowhound's evaluation metrics. Each option we tested was made according to package instructions. They were sampled alone and with the benefit of a bit of butter. Ultimately, rolls were graded for convenience, texture, and taste, with price and apparent quality also in play. And, while Rhodes Warm & Serve Soft White Rolls won each category versus the rest, its dinner rolls just didn't measure up.