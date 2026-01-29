Don't Skip This Step If You Want A Perfect Manhattan Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Manhattan is one of the most popular cocktails of all time, and for good reason. With a 2:1 ratio of whiskey to sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters, and both a cherry and orange peel garnish, this classic cocktail is a perfect balance of sweetness, spice, red fruits, citrus, and whatever flavor notes your bottle of choice (be it a worth-it bottom shelf whiskey or otherwise) brings to the table. Although the recipe itself is pretty standardized, multiple variations can nevertheless come into play. Do you prefer rye whiskey or bourbon, for example, or a particular brand of vermouth? Because the recipe has such a short ingredients list, any change can have a significant impact on the final concoction. This means you absolutely do not want to skip the final step: adding the garnish.

Without the orange peel and cherry, the drink is still palatable (we tried it), but lacks the dark, juicy fruitiness from the cherry and the brighter citrus element from the orange. According to the experts, garnishes are key to cocktails not just for flavor and aroma, but for aesthetic appeal as well. Sans garnish, your Manhattan is just amber liquid in a glass — not necessarily a problem, as we enjoy ungarnished beer, Scotch, etc. But add in the garnish, and not only do you have a hint as to what flavor you can expect, but the overall impression is more complex and exciting, particularly if your favorite part of the experience is biting into the alcohol-soaked cherry.