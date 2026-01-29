Don't Skip This Step If You Want A Perfect Manhattan Cocktail
The Manhattan is one of the most popular cocktails of all time, and for good reason. With a 2:1 ratio of whiskey to sweet vermouth, a dash of bitters, and both a cherry and orange peel garnish, this classic cocktail is a perfect balance of sweetness, spice, red fruits, citrus, and whatever flavor notes your bottle of choice (be it a worth-it bottom shelf whiskey or otherwise) brings to the table. Although the recipe itself is pretty standardized, multiple variations can nevertheless come into play. Do you prefer rye whiskey or bourbon, for example, or a particular brand of vermouth? Because the recipe has such a short ingredients list, any change can have a significant impact on the final concoction. This means you absolutely do not want to skip the final step: adding the garnish.
Without the orange peel and cherry, the drink is still palatable (we tried it), but lacks the dark, juicy fruitiness from the cherry and the brighter citrus element from the orange. According to the experts, garnishes are key to cocktails not just for flavor and aroma, but for aesthetic appeal as well. Sans garnish, your Manhattan is just amber liquid in a glass — not necessarily a problem, as we enjoy ungarnished beer, Scotch, etc. But add in the garnish, and not only do you have a hint as to what flavor you can expect, but the overall impression is more complex and exciting, particularly if your favorite part of the experience is biting into the alcohol-soaked cherry.
What kind of cherry is best for a Manhattan garnish?
If your Manhattan recipe calls for a maraschino cherry, it's safe to say that doesn't mean one of the shockingly pink cherries you'd find atop a sundae. In fact, if you're dining out and your cocktail arrives with one of these, consider that a red flag. Generally, you're going to want a higher-quality cherry preserved in an equally delicious syrup. One of the most recognizable options, perhaps, is Luxardo maraschino cherries. These cherries have a history dating back to the 1800s and come surrounded by a marasca cherry syrup. Reportedly, the flavor is slightly nutty with a nice, fruity punch. They're not cheap, however; a 14-ounce jar can set you back nearly $25.
For more budget-friendly options, some consumers like Trader Joe's seasonal Amarena cherries. Amarena cherries are known for being a bit more sour than other varietals; however, when preserved in syrup, they develop a well-balanced flavor that can be a solid asset to your cocktail. Keep an eye out for Amarena cherries at Costco or Aldi, too. Amarena Fabbri in particular gets several votes from consumers as well; these come in appealing blue-and-white glass jars and may be found at World Market or even Walmart. However, if you're really on a budget, some people are quite happy with Walmart's Great Value Premium Cocktail Cherries, which are less than $5 for an 11-ounce jar. Do some taste-testing, if possible, to see what you like best. After all, it all comes down to personal preference.