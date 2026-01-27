The Foolproof Hack For The Gooiest Grilled Cheese Every Time

Ah, grilled cheese, one of the most nostalgic, unfussy comfort foods on the planet. After all, what could possibly be simpler than layering a few slices of cheese between two pieces of buttered bread and toasting them in a pan? Plus, the result is way more delicious than something so simple has any right to be — golden toasted bread, warm melty cheese, crunchy and velvety textures all come together to create the perfect bite. It's also ridiculously easy to elevate an ordinary grilled cheese by swapping the butter with tangy mayo for extra flavor and an unbeatably crispy texture.

Because that's the crux of a truly delicious grilled cheese sandwich, isn't it — the texture. If the bread isn't toasted properly, you end up with a mushy, greasy mess. Same goes for improperly melted cheese. The interior of this childhood staple should be gooey, melty, and uniform. No one wants to bite into a hard, cold piece of cheddar when they're recovering from a long day at work or school. Fortunately, there's an unbelievably easy way to avoid this texture faux pas, as steam is the secret to perfectly melted cheese in any dish.

The idea is to create just the right amount of steam in your grilling pan by slipping an ice cube into it when your sandwich is just about ready. Pop the lid on to trap the resulting steam, which will create a moist, hot environment that will melt the interior of your grilled cheese into stretchy, gooey perfection.