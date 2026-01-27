Sam's Club's Dessert-Like Cheese Deserves A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In case you haven't gotten the memo, Sam's Club is the place to get your hands on some seriously tasty cheese. While some may be surprised to learn that this bulk grocery store is actually owned by Walmart, the bigger news for cheese lovers is that Sam's Club has a sweet, crowd-pleasing cheese that banishes the risk of serving up a boring charcuterie board. The store has Wensleydale Cookie Butter Cheese, and it's worth keeping this one on hand if you want to be wowed by some seriously unexpected dessert-like cheese.

Wensleydale is a style of cheese that is typically produced in the U.K., and it is known for its characteristic creamy yet flakey texture and a sweet-tart taste with notes of honey. The Sam's Club cheese is produced by the Wensleydale Creamery and takes things up a notch with cookie-like chunks that usher in sweetness without overpowering the savory cheese taste. It includes a fusion of English butter fudge and Italian cookie mix, making it a smooth and versatile treat. It has been described by some shoppers as tasting similar to cheesecake, and others have noted that its sweetness is present but not overwhelmingly fudge-like. The sweetness has slight honey or caramel notes, which might make it hard for true dessert fans to put this cheese down. It is available at Sam's Club for $10.64 per pound of the cheese depending on the store location (and how quickly you get there before it is snatched off the shelves).