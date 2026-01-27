Sam's Club's Dessert-Like Cheese Deserves A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board
In case you haven't gotten the memo, Sam's Club is the place to get your hands on some seriously tasty cheese. While some may be surprised to learn that this bulk grocery store is actually owned by Walmart, the bigger news for cheese lovers is that Sam's Club has a sweet, crowd-pleasing cheese that banishes the risk of serving up a boring charcuterie board. The store has Wensleydale Cookie Butter Cheese, and it's worth keeping this one on hand if you want to be wowed by some seriously unexpected dessert-like cheese.
Wensleydale is a style of cheese that is typically produced in the U.K., and it is known for its characteristic creamy yet flakey texture and a sweet-tart taste with notes of honey. The Sam's Club cheese is produced by the Wensleydale Creamery and takes things up a notch with cookie-like chunks that usher in sweetness without overpowering the savory cheese taste. It includes a fusion of English butter fudge and Italian cookie mix, making it a smooth and versatile treat. It has been described by some shoppers as tasting similar to cheesecake, and others have noted that its sweetness is present but not overwhelmingly fudge-like. The sweetness has slight honey or caramel notes, which might make it hard for true dessert fans to put this cheese down. It is available at Sam's Club for $10.64 per pound of the cheese depending on the store location (and how quickly you get there before it is snatched off the shelves).
How to prepare a charcuterie board with this cheese
Some shoppers weren't entirely sure what to expect when first coming across this cheese flavor, which means that placing this on your charcuterie board will likely intrigue diners. To ensure that you get the right reaction, pairing it well is important — especially since sweet cheeses are notoriously tricky to get right on charcuterie boards. Thankfully, there are several options that allow this one to shine. The cookie butter cheese pairs best with flavors that aren't too potent to overpower its unique taste. It can be enjoyed with fresh fruits like grapes, pears, soft berries, and apples. Other cheeses to add to the board include cheddar. It has milder and nuttier notes that also speak to the aged cheddar aftertaste that the cookie butter cheese has. Another option is to cut up a soft continental cheese like brie, or even some feta for a similar crumbly texture. For a meat and cheese pairing, this dessert-style wheel would work well with prosciutto; the meat's saltiness will offer a sharp balance of flavor.
Wheat crackers or buttered toast provide a nice base to enjoy the cheese without overshadowing it. The Wensleydale Cookie Butter Cheese is a great addition to cheese boards during the festive period no doubt, but it also can be enjoyed at any time of year, or even whenever you crave something a little different. Once you get your hands on the dessert cheese, be sure to follow some expert-approved tips for building a better charcuterie board.