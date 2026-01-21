The Great British Bake Off Is Saying Goodbye To Judge Dame Prue Leith After 9 Years On Air
"The Great British Bake Off" has been delighting and comforting viewers around the world for 16 years by showcasing fanciful baked goods, idyllic aesthetics, and jovial personalities, including an iconic panel of judges and presenters. While there have been some casting shakeups over the years, thanks in part to some of the show's most memorable controversies, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith have served long tenures and become television fixtures. Now that's all about to change, as Leith announced Wednesday, January 21, that she is leaving the show.
Leith, who signed on to "Bake Off" in 2017 after it moved to Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, made her announcement via Instagram. In a bittersweet post, she wrote, "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years. I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judges Paul [Hollywood], Alison [Hammond] and Noel [Fielding], and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!)."
Leith became a judge during a tumultuous time for the show, following the network switch and the departure of original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry. But she was ultimately embraced by fans and her fellow cast members alike, becoming known for her stylish outfits, culinary expertise, warm personality, and enthusiasm for the classic baked goods that inspired her own career.
Why is Prue Leith leaving Bake Off?
Prue Leith leaving "The Great British Bake Off" marks the first shake-up at the judge's table since Mary Berry's departure in 2016, leaving fans to wonder what could have motivated such a change. As Leith has indicated, however, she simply wants to step away to settle into a slower, more private life. Her Instagram caption reads, "There's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I'm sure they'll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."
It certainly sounds like there's no bad blood motivating the split, especially given the overwhelmingly positive messages sent by her co-stars and former contestants of the show. Host Noel Fielding posted a touching tribute on his own Instagram page, calling her "a force of nature and an inspiration to the world," as did fellow judge Paul Hollywood, who captioned his post, "You're the best Prue!" Host Alison Hammond reposted the official GBBO post on her Instagram story and said "we will miss you so much Prue," and dozens of bakers who appeared on the show also left their tributes in the post's comment section.
Love Productions, the show's producer, and Channel 4, its broadcaster, also put out effusive statements thanking Leith for her contributions. While Channel 4 has confirmed that there will be a new season of "The Great British Bake Off" airing later this year, they have yet to announce Leith's replacement.