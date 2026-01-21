The Great British Bake Off Is Saying Goodbye To Judge Dame Prue Leith After 9 Years On Air

"The Great British Bake Off" has been delighting and comforting viewers around the world for 16 years by showcasing fanciful baked goods, idyllic aesthetics, and jovial personalities, including an iconic panel of judges and presenters. While there have been some casting shakeups over the years, thanks in part to some of the show's most memorable controversies, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith have served long tenures and become television fixtures. Now that's all about to change, as Leith announced Wednesday, January 21, that she is leaving the show.

Leith, who signed on to "Bake Off" in 2017 after it moved to Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, made her announcement via Instagram. In a bittersweet post, she wrote, "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years. I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judges Paul [Hollywood], Alison [Hammond] and Noel [Fielding], and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!)."

Leith became a judge during a tumultuous time for the show, following the network switch and the departure of original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry. But she was ultimately embraced by fans and her fellow cast members alike, becoming known for her stylish outfits, culinary expertise, warm personality, and enthusiasm for the classic baked goods that inspired her own career.