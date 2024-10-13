The French Dessert That Inspired Prue Leith To Become A Cook

There are moments in life when we face intersections and make choices that will impact the rest of our lives. Sometimes, what changes our path is personal. Other times, it's pastry. In the case of Dame Prue Leith, it was the latter — and a very specific one.

Today, Leith is a celebrity chef and TV personality, known partly for her role on one of the best cooking shows on Netflix for the foodie in you. But at one time, she was living in Paris and studying to become a translator, and that's when she learned to make a life-changing dish: cherry clafoutis.

A classic recipe for cherry clafoutis is in Leith's forthcoming book, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," meaning the rest of us can experience this traditional French dessert anytime. In fact, her instructor, a woman for whom she was working as an au pair, deserves gratitude from the many fans who have since benefitted from Leith's culinary expertise. As "The Great British Baking Show" judge puts it in her book, "Owing to the combined influence of Madame's clafoutis, the pâtissérie window at Fouchon, and the deliciousness of a sandwich jambon bought in the street, I changed my mind and became a cook."