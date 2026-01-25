Baked Boursin Dip Is The Creamy Appetizer Your Party Needs

If you've ever tried any of Boursin's cheese spreads, then you can understand how their flavor and whipped texture have gone viral in so many different recipes (though, we think some Boursin flavors are better than others). When you use Boursin as the main ingredient in a creamy, cheesy dip, it suddenly tastes better than you thought possible. You can also create a few variations of the dip based on the kind you prefer, and it's easy to prepare and cook a hot dip.

Flavor is a big part of the dip, of course. For a basic, low-effort recipe, for instance, just combine the Caramelized Onion & Herb Boursin with caramelized onions and shredded cheese (the shallot and chive dip will work here, too, but we didn't love that flavor). Another important element is how you prepare it. Make sure to cook it in an oven-safe baking dish, such as a glass, ceramic, or stoneware dish. To just melt the top layer of cheese and warm the dip underneath, broil the dip on high until that cheese bubbles. Watch it closely so it doesn't burn.

To fully heat the dip through and help the flavors blend together better, cook it between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit until it's hot and bubbly; recipes may vary. The oven time will depend on the size of your baking dish and amount of dip, but somewhere around 20 or 30 minutes should do the trick. Keep an eye on the dip to know when it's ready.