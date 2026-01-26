The Denver Steakhouse Serving The Same Frontier Foods Settlers Ate 150 Years Ago

When you think about certain foods today, it's hard to imagine that similar versions of those same dishes have been served up for hundreds of years. Modern chefs might have added their own personal touch, but the dishes themselves have stood the test of time. That's even more the case at The Fort Restaurant in Morrison, Colorado, just 20 miles outside of Denver.

Though The Fort opened in 1963, the restaurant proudly serves up dishes that would've been familiar to Native Americans and Western settlers around 150 years ago. The Fort's staples include buffalo, elk, and quail — and, according to the restaurant's website, it serves more than 80,000 entrees of buffalo each year. Looking at the menu, those entrees come in the form of Josepha's Buffalo Empanadas — named after the wife of Kit Carson, a famous mountain man, explorer, and fur trapper from the 1800s. The menu also heavily features other preparations of bison (a hefty beef steak alternative that's jam packed with flavor), including bone marrow, bison sausage, ribs, sirloin, and even a bison filet mignon. And it's no surprise The Fort also offers one of Colorado's most famous dishes, Rocky Mountain Oysters.

For the less adventurous, The Fort offers steaks, lobster, trout, and shrimp and grits. The restaurant also serves up creative drinks, such as the famous 1840 Hailstorm Premiere Julep — a mix of bourbon or scotch, sugar, and mint. But while the menu is creative on its own, with an historical nod to the 1800s, the restaurant itself fits that theme as well.