The Hot Pan, Cold Oil Method That Will Make Your Metal Pans Act Like Nonstick

To make this method worth your while, use it to fry foods that tend to expose flaws in your pan, such as with fried eggs, tofu, or pancakes — foods that need a crispy exterior and clean release. Choose an oil with a high smoke point since the oil needs to get so hot it smokes before you discard it to add cold oil. Oils with lower smoke points, such as coconut or olive oil, may start smoking before reaching the desired temperature.

Then once the fresh oil is in the pan, lower the heat slightly, and add your food with confidence — you'll end up with a perfect fried egg with crisp edges every time, even on a pan that's been known to stick. The egg (or whatever you are frying) will set on contact as opposed to sticking to the cooler spots on the surface. Because the pan is already evenly heated, the egg's proteins coagulate quickly, which reduces the time they have to bond with the surface. This trick is similar to other methods claiming you should heat your pan dry before adding oil, but this method uses oil to make the pan extra hot.

It's also worth noting this isn't about overheating your pan — timing matters. The goal is to heat, reset, then cook efficiently. And when done correctly, the hot pan, cold oil method should extend the life of your nonstick cookware and restore the reliable performance you might have thought was gone for good.