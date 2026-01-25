The Pickled Costco Product That Changed My Pasta Salad Game Forever

I like to add Parmesan and a little extra crumbled feta to complement the peppers and tie everything together, but any salty cheese is good. I often have leftover cotija on hand, and it works just as well. And if you're eating it as a side, you can stop there with the add-ins.

But if you're going to make a meal of it, add more protein. The cherry peppers go well with just about anything you could choose. Thinly sliced leftover steak is perfect, but it goes equally well with bite-size chargrilled chicken. You could probably even get away with canned chicken or tuna, if that's your jam. But for my money, salty and crunchy roasted chickpeas tossed in a bit of garlic and onion powder, smoked paprika, and black pepper is the ideal complement to this pleasant pepper.

For best results, toss everything in dressing immediately so it can come together and soak into the pasta. I hold some back to shore it up the day I eat it. These little peppers go with just about any dressing you can imagine, from vinaigrette to creamy, though super-thick, rich dressings like blue cheese and ranch can overpower it. Creamy vinaigrettes like Vidalia onion and balsamic are neutral enough to suit any add-ins and really make the cherry peppers pop. Or you can make your salad taste even better by using two dressings, such as Italian and balsamic vinaigrette.