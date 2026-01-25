How To Recreate A Chili's Triple Dipper With Just Aldi Finds

In the world of dining out and restaurants, Chili's has long been around, and like many other franchises, has been slowly fading out of the limelight. Just when the chain seemed to be hitting a lull amongst others fighting to stay afloat, the Triple Dipper went viral in 2024, thanks to social media. What followed was insistent internet fanfare around this iconic three-choice appetizer. Suddenly, Chili's ricocheted back into relevance and the Triple Dipper was everywhere.

Depending on where you are in the United States, this appetizer will run you around $17. Part of its excitement comes from the variety of appetizers available. Customers get to choose three options — Chicken Crispers, Southwestern egg rolls, wings (bone-in or boneless), fried mozzarella sticks, or Big Mouth Burger Bites — to complete their appetizer. But for those trying to save some money, you'll be happy to know that Aldi happens to carry an array of products that could be prepared as a Chili's dupe at home.

Albeit not identical, this grocer offers a variety of items that will certainly do the job on a budget. All it takes is having a peek through Aldi's frozen section to find various chicken wings, chicken tenders, and even mozzarella sticks that can be brought together to replicate the components of a Triple Dipper. Not to mention, you can always elevate these affordable alternatives with homemade sauces and seasonings to closer mimic what you'd otherwise enjoy at the restaurant. It wouldn't hurt to make a copycat Chili's margarita to wash down your Aldi trio, but make sure you firstly know the brand of tequila that Chili's uses: Jose Cuervo.