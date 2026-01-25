Marilyn Monroe Was Once Named Queen Of This Unexpected Vegetable

Marilyn Monroe is one of those historic figures that exists in the realms of myth and legend. From her coquettish way of speaking to her troubled but glamorous persona, she remains an alluring mystery. While it's hard to pin down the exact details of her life, there's one thing we do know about the "Some Like It Hot" star: in 1948, she was named California Artichoke Queen.

So how did this happen? The exact details of her sovereignty are muddy, to say the least. At the time of her coronation, Monroe was working as a model in her native California. She was hired to help promote a jeweler in Castroville, a town in northern California that happened to be the heart of artichoke farming in the United States. Her dazzling presence was enough to convince the town's artichoke farmers to crown her their Artichoke Queen to promote their product. Only one image exists of this event, which shows her wearing a sash that's still on display in the offices of the Castroville Artichoke Festival.