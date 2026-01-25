This Fan-Favorite Venezuelan Restaurant Is A Hidden Gem In Louisiana

Louisiana is no stranger to comfort food; you're spoiled for choice in Louisiana if you're craving a bowl of gumbo or if you want a bite of history with a mouthful of po' boy sandwich. For outsiders, though, the state's culinary scene might linger on one note — but that's far from the truth, and here's a fan-favorite Venezuelan restaurant to prove them wrong in the most delicious way. Considered a hidden gem in Louisiana, Patacon Latin Cuisine offers great bites minus the flashy gimmicks. Local foodies love the original location's intimate atmosphere (though the second Youngsville location is much larger) which allows patrons to focus on the food with minimal distractions. It also tends to foster a clientele built on a community that just really loves the cuisine, rather than casual goers who just admire the novelty of the interiors. Aside from patacones — a fried plantain dish with toppings — people love the arepas and empanadas (not to be confused with salteñas). But there might be no wrong choice on the menu, and it wouldn't be surprising if past visitors would agree.

Patacon Latin Cuisine in Lafayette is located just a few minutes away from popular sights like The Lafayette Museum. In an area swarming with good eats, it's easy to fly under the radar, but you'd be sad if you missed it. As such, if you find yourself in Louisiana, give this hidden gem a go. You might find yourself with an insatiable palate for Venezuelan cuisine afterward, urging you to give it another visit.