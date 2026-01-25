This Fan-Favorite Venezuelan Restaurant Is A Hidden Gem In Louisiana
Louisiana is no stranger to comfort food; you're spoiled for choice in Louisiana if you're craving a bowl of gumbo or if you want a bite of history with a mouthful of po' boy sandwich. For outsiders, though, the state's culinary scene might linger on one note — but that's far from the truth, and here's a fan-favorite Venezuelan restaurant to prove them wrong in the most delicious way. Considered a hidden gem in Louisiana, Patacon Latin Cuisine offers great bites minus the flashy gimmicks. Local foodies love the original location's intimate atmosphere (though the second Youngsville location is much larger) which allows patrons to focus on the food with minimal distractions. It also tends to foster a clientele built on a community that just really loves the cuisine, rather than casual goers who just admire the novelty of the interiors. Aside from patacones — a fried plantain dish with toppings — people love the arepas and empanadas (not to be confused with salteñas). But there might be no wrong choice on the menu, and it wouldn't be surprising if past visitors would agree.
Patacon Latin Cuisine in Lafayette is located just a few minutes away from popular sights like The Lafayette Museum. In an area swarming with good eats, it's easy to fly under the radar, but you'd be sad if you missed it. As such, if you find yourself in Louisiana, give this hidden gem a go. You might find yourself with an insatiable palate for Venezuelan cuisine afterward, urging you to give it another visit.
Patacon Latin Cuisine's unmissable offerings
Fans say that the chicken arepa alone is worth the revisit for its exemplary texture and flavor that hits all the right notes. Other iterations include a beef arepa, which has also received its fair share of praise. That said, it can err on the greasy side, but some folks don't seem to mind. The empanada, despite looking rather plain at first, can definitely surprise you with its full-bodied savory goodness. When people say "don't judge the book by its cover," they mean it with this dish. And, of course, the popular patacones are the headliner for their flavorful sauce. One doesn't name itself after a dish for no reason, after all. A spicy sauce is also available (that's the one in red), but dab it sparingly, as it can give quite the kick. While you can definitely increase your spice tolerance, you might not want to start with something at level five. The patacones also come in different versions, so there's something for every palate.
Patacon Latin Cuisine also has a short and sweet dessert menu, which can complete the experience — but make sure to make room for its sugary treats, as they can be quite filling. There are dishes like flan, tres leches, and coconut macaroon on the menu. If this is your first time trying out Venezuelan cuisine, you're going to have a fun time discovering a whole new world of flavors, and fans think that Patacon Latin Cuisine is a great way to start.