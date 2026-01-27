Why Aldi's $3 Salad Bowls Are The Perfect Grab-And-Go Lunch
Choosing what to have for lunch every day can be a daunting task, especially when you need something quick and easy. Aldi's premade salad bowls make lunchtime convenient and tasty. They're all made by The Little Salad Bar and sold exclusively at Aldi. Plus, they're an affordable and healthy lunch option at just over $3 each. With 6.25 to 7.75 ounces per salad, each one is a decent-sized meal for a quick bite before you have to go back to work or school.
Aldi sells three different kinds of salad bowls, so you can stock your fridge with them all to have options when lunchtime rolls around: chef, chicken Caesar, and Sante Fe style. The chef salad comes with iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, turkey breast, shredded Swiss cheese, and a small cup of ranch dressing. The chicken Caesar salad includes iceberg lettuce, green leaf lettuce, chicken (white meat), shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing. The Sante Fe style salad is made with iceberg lettuce, green leaf lettuce, chicken (white meat), roasted corn, shredded four cheese blend, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing. One thing makes these salads even more convenient: Every one of them comes with a disposable fork, so you can literally grab and go eat wherever you need to.
When purchasing, make sure you check the best-buy date to ensure you'll have a fresh salad when you need it. Otherwise, Aldi offers its twice as nice guarantee, meaning the item will be replaced and your money refunded if you're not completely satisfied with it.
How to make your lunch even more satisfying
These salads are affordable, nutritious lunches, but they aren't complete meals, according to Harvard University's Healthy Eating Plate model. The chef salad bowl in particular only has protein and vegetables, so it's lacking a serving of fruit, grains, and healthy oils. If you want to make sure you're getting all the nutrients you need in your midday meal, try sprucing up your salads. A prepackaged cup of your choice of fruit keeps things convenient. You could also just pop an apple, pear, kiwi, banana, or other fruit of your choice in your lunch bag. Consider adding a grain like a serving of brown rice. Precooked rice that just needs a minute or so in the microwave is a nice and easy option. You can even swap out the included dressing for a bit of salad-worthy olive oil and vinegar for a serving of healthy fats. Adding these items rounds out your Aldi salad for optimum nutrition and satisfaction.
Do the same with the chicken Caesar salad, which also only has protein (chicken and cheese) and vegetables (lettuce). The Sante Fe style salad, however, also provides grains in the form of tortilla chips, but you still need servings of fruit and healthy oils. Creating a complete meal like this isn't entirely necessary, but it will help you feel full longer and get the nutrients you need to support your overall health. Enjoy your tasty and convenient Aldi salad bowls, and if you get tired of them, try these Mason jar lunch prep ideas.