Why Aldi's $3 Salad Bowls Are The Perfect Grab-And-Go Lunch

Choosing what to have for lunch every day can be a daunting task, especially when you need something quick and easy. Aldi's premade salad bowls make lunchtime convenient and tasty. They're all made by The Little Salad Bar and sold exclusively at Aldi. Plus, they're an affordable and healthy lunch option at just over $3 each. With 6.25 to 7.75 ounces per salad, each one is a decent-sized meal for a quick bite before you have to go back to work or school.

Aldi sells three different kinds of salad bowls, so you can stock your fridge with them all to have options when lunchtime rolls around: chef, chicken Caesar, and Sante Fe style. The chef salad comes with iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, turkey breast, shredded Swiss cheese, and a small cup of ranch dressing. The chicken Caesar salad includes iceberg lettuce, green leaf lettuce, chicken (white meat), shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing. The Sante Fe style salad is made with iceberg lettuce, green leaf lettuce, chicken (white meat), roasted corn, shredded four cheese blend, tortilla chips, and salsa ranch dressing. One thing makes these salads even more convenient: Every one of them comes with a disposable fork, so you can literally grab and go eat wherever you need to.

When purchasing, make sure you check the best-buy date to ensure you'll have a fresh salad when you need it. Otherwise, Aldi offers its twice as nice guarantee, meaning the item will be replaced and your money refunded if you're not completely satisfied with it.